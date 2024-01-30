SSC Security Services Corp. Announces Launch of New Cyber Security Partnership Strategy with WBM

REGINA, SK, Jan. 30, 2024 /CNW/ - SSC Security Services Corp. ("SSC" or the "Company") (TSXV: SECU) (OTCQX: SECUF), a national provider of cyber, physical and electronic security services to commercial, industrial and public sector clients across Canada, is pleased to announce the launch of a formal partnering strategy with strong national Managed Service Provider's ("MSP's") to specifically market and deliver cyber security services.

Today, SSC formally entered a Collaboration and Partnering Agreement with WBM Technologies ("WBM"), one of Western Canada's largest MSP's to co-market the cyber security services of SSC.

"The partnership with WBM is the latest collaboration with a nationally recognised Managed Service Provider and represents a substantial step forward for SSC in the marketing of our highly specialised cyber security services across Canada," said SSC President and CEO Doug Emsley.

This formal Partnering Strategy will continue to grow our operations and accelerate the market penetration and reach of our cyber division to deliver a suite of technical security services listed below:

Behavioural Analysis – to better allow for monitoring of customer environments for anomalies.

– to better allow for monitoring of customer environments for anomalies. Threat Hunting – using our cyber team to proactively assess our customers' IT environments.

– using our cyber team to proactively assess our customers' IT environments. International Threat Intelligence – using our international partnerships and security tools to monitor and rapidly respond to emerging new threats.

– using our international partnerships and security tools to monitor and rapidly respond to emerging new threats. Dark Web Monitoring – use of the latest robust Artificial Intelligence (AI) tools and our deep bench of cyber experts to monitor the dark web for email identity and company brand theft for malicious use.

– use of the latest robust Artificial Intelligence (AI) tools and our deep bench of cyber experts to monitor the dark web for email identity and company brand theft for malicious use. 24/7 Operations Centre – for monitoring and incident response

– for monitoring and incident response Penetration Testing – continual testing and management of client networks for vulnerabilities and weaknesses

– continual testing and management of client networks for vulnerabilities and weaknesses Critical Incident Response Team (CIRT) – our CIRT is highly experienced and available 24/7 to assist our clients in responding to and resolving all threats such as denial of service and ransomware attacks.

JoeAnne Hardy, President of WBM stated that the new Collaboration and Partnership Agreement with SSC's Cyber Security division will "provide WBM with a suite of products and service capabilities that will greatly enhance WBM's own offerings to existing and new clients. The cyber security specialists at SSC bring a particular focus and strength in the area of cyber security that is difficult to find in Canada. I am very pleased with this collaboration."

ABOUT SSC

SSC Security Services Corp. is a leading provider of cyber, physical and electronic security services to corporate and public sector clients across Canada. For more information, please visit www.securityservicescorp.ca.

ABOUT WBM

WBM Technologies LP (WBM) is a Western Canadian leader in the provision of outcome driven information technology solutions. Established May 1, 1950, WBM now operates out of Operation Centers located in Vancouver, Calgary, Regina, Saskatoon, and Winnipeg, employing a team of over 600 IT professionals across Canada. SSC and WBM are driven by the difference we can make together, providing business solutions across the WBM Enterprise UX Platform, including core practice areas Data & Security, End User Computing, Modern Workplace, Managed Print Solutions, and Enterprise Service Desk.

For further information: Doug Emsley, President & CEO, (306) 347-1024, [email protected]; Blair Ross, Chief Operating Officer, (306) 522-1677, [email protected]