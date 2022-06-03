SSC Security Services Corp. Announces Grant of Incentive Stock Options

REGINA, SK, June 3, 2022 /CNW/ - SSC Security Services Corp. (TSXV: SECU) (OTCQX: SECUF) ("SSC" or the "Company") announces that, pursuant to the provisions of its incentive stock option plan, the Board of Directors of SSC has approved the grant of incentive stock options to certain officers of the Company and/or its subsidiaries to purchase 250,000 common shares in the capital stock of the Company. The options are exercisable on or before June 3, 2027 at a price of $2.44 and vest one-third on each of the first, second and third anniversaries of the grant date, June 3, 2022.

SSC Security Services Corp. (TSXV: SECU) (OTCQX: SECUF) is a leading provider of cyber, electronic and physical security services to corporate and public sector clients across Canada. For more information, please visit www.securityservicescorp.ca.

