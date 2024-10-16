TAMPA, Fla., Oct. 16, 2024 /CNW/ -- Significant advancements have been made in the ongoing partnership between Sprouts Farmers Market, one of the fastest-growing specialty retailers in the U.S. and IFCO, a global leader in Reusable Packaging Containers (RPCs). This collaboration underscores both companies' commitment to sustainability and innovation in supply chain logistics.

The durable design of IFCO’s RPCs minimizes product damage during transport, thereby decreasing food waste and enhancing overall efficiency for Sprouts.

The partnership commenced in December 2020 with a pilot program at Sprouts, focusing on the use of RPCs for fresh produce items packed in high-humidity environments. The aim was to assess the feasibility of replacing single-use corrugated and especially wax-corrugated boxes, which are notoriously difficult to recycle and expensive to dispose of. The pilot targeted recollections and the adaptability of Sprouts distribution centers and retail outlets to a new packaging solution. A successful trial indicated positive environmental impacts and operational efficiencies resulting in a nationwide expansion including all distribution centers and converting additional fresh produce items packing into RPCs.

Having expanded the trial to all Sprouts distribution centers across the U.S., Sprouts will continue to monitor quality, store team receptivity, and environmental impact. "By expanding our use of IFCO's reusable packaging solutions, we are taking steps in contributing to a circular economy where we're reducing waste sent to landfill and increasing resource efficiency." said Justin Kacer, Sustainability Manager from Sprouts.

"We are thrilled to be supporting Sprouts Farmers Market and their efforts to advance sustainable supply chain solutions," said Jon Brooks, Vice President of Retail Sales for IFCO. "This partnership showcases the tangible benefits of reusable packaging."

This strategic shift is set to drastically reduce landfill waste by eliminating the use of single-use shipping packaging. The expanded use of RPCs is expected to cut thousands of tons of packaging waste annually. Furthermore, the durable design of IFCO's RPCs minimizes product damage during transport, thereby decreasing food waste and enhancing overall efficiency.

The use of IFCO RPCs will contribute to Sprout's commitment to the environment and operating its business in a way that reduces its carbon footprint, limits natural resource use, and diverts waste from landfills. Over the next 12 months, the use of IFCO RPCs is expected to help reduce an estimated: • 600 metric tons of carbon dioxide emissions • 600,000 lbs. of solid waste • 105,000 lbs. of food waste • 33,000 GJ of saved energy • 2.4 million gallons of water saved

This partnership between IFCO Systems and Sprouts Farmers Market sets a precedent for the grocery industry, showing how sustainability and business success can go hand in hand.

About IFCO

IFCO is a leading global provider of reusable packaging solutions for fresh foods, empowering customers to participate in the circular economy in 50+ countries. IFCO operates a pool of over 380 million Reusable Packaging Containers (RPCs) globally, which are used for 2 billion shipments of fresh fruits and vegetables, meat, poultry, seafood, eggs, bread, and other items from suppliers to grocery retailers every year. IFCO RPCs ensure a better fresh food supply chain by protecting freshness and quality and lowering costs, food waste and environmental impact compared to single-use packaging. More: www.ifco.com | Follow us on LinkedIn @IFCO SYSTEMS

About Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc.

True to its farm-stand heritage, Sprouts offers a unique grocery experience featuring an open layout with fresh produce at the heart of the store. Sprouts inspires wellness naturally with a carefully curated assortment of better-for-you products paired with purpose-driven people. The healthy grocer continues to bring the latest in wholesome, innovative products made with lifestyle-friendly ingredients such as organic, plant-based and gluten-free. Headquartered in Phoenix, and one of the largest and fastest-growing specialty retailers of fresh, natural and organic food in the United States, Sprouts employs approximately 32,000 team members and operates more than 415 stores in 23 states nationwide. To learn more about Sprouts, and the good it brings communities, visit about.sprouts.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2530266/Sprouts_IFCO.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2531589/IFCO_Logo.jpg

SOURCE IFCO

For more information, contact: [email protected] , Nate Klingler, Director, Strategic Marketing - IFCO, [email protected]