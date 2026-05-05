Sprinto Launches Third-Party Risk: Vendor Category Landscape, 2026

New report reveals how AI is shifting the third-party risk landscape drastically

SAN FRANCISCO, May 5, 2026 /CNW/ -- Sprinto today announced the release of Third Party Risk: Vendor Category Landscape, 2026, a category-level analysis of how third-party risk is evolving in an increasingly AI-embedded vendor ecosystem.

The report examines 201 vendors across 16 vendor categories and evaluates risk across four dimensions: governance maturity, structural impact, runtime control dependency, and vendor risk variability within each category. The findings surface a subtle yet significant shift in how risk is concentrated across modern vendor ecosystems.

While many security and GRC teams have long prioritized vendors based on operational impact, the report finds that AI is expanding blast radius in ways traditional vendor-centric assessments may not fully capture. Categories such as Cloud Infrastructure, DevOps, Cybersecurity, Backup & Disaster Recovery, and AI platforms continue to carry high structural impact.

However, AI integrations are also increasing runtime exposure across categories such as Marketing Automation, CRM, Desktop Assistants, Productivity & Collaboration tools, HRMS & Payroll platforms, Finance & ERP systems, and Endpoint & Network Security tools. This reflects how automation, AI-driven personalization, and sensitive customer data intersect to create operational and reputational exposure.

"Security teams have always prioritized risk mitigation strategies based on impact, but AI is subtly reshaping what impact looks like. Data access and runtime behavior are expanding the blast radius across categories previously considered contained. That shift deserves attention," said Girish Redekar, CEO of Sprinto.

The findings of the Vendor Category Landscape 2026 report also reinforce the importance and complexity of on-demand governance defensibility in high-impact categories (and those that have become increasingly high-impact due to AI integrations and expanded data access), where governance maturity can vary significantly across providers.

About Sprinto

Sprinto is the world's first Autonomous Trust Platform, detecting change across your posture, determining what's at risk, and acting across compliance, vendor risk, AI governance, and more, so your organization stays trustworthy without the operational chaos. Trusted by 3,000+ companies across 75 countries, including Emergent, CodeRabbit, Anaconda, and Whatfix, the platform supports 200+ global standards, including SOC 2, ISO 27001, GDPR, HIPAA, PCI-DSS, and ISO 42001, for AI governance across 300+ integrations.

Learn more at https://www.sprinto.com

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SOURCE Sprinto Inc.