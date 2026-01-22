Sprinto Releases "The Business ROI of Compliance 2026," Establishing Compliance as a Growth Lever

Sprinto introduces original research that repositions compliance as growth infrastructure for modern SMBs

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 22, 2026 /CNW/ -- Sprinto, an AI-native GRC and compliance automation platform, today announced the release of The Business ROI of Compliance 2026 , a research report examining how compliance has become a practical driver of growth, market access, and sales enablement for early-stage and scaling organizations.

Based on insights from founders, CEOs, CTOs, CISOs, and senior leaders, the report shows that compliance now plays a direct role in determining which markets companies can enter and how effectively they can compete. As security and governance expectations rise, certifications such as SOC 2 and ISO 27001 have shifted from optional requirements to baseline mandates for engaging enterprise buyers.

The findings indicate that compliance expands the addressable market and accelerates revenue realization. Organizations that invest in compliance earlier are better positioned to navigate RFP-led sales motions, reduce friction in deal cycles, and sustain momentum as they scale across customers and regions. Over time, compliance evolves from a gatekeeper that grants market access to a growth lever, supporting repeatability, readiness, and operational discipline.

Despite these outcomes, many organizations continue to view compliance through a defensive lens. The report highlights a disconnect between how compliance is perceived internally and its tangible impact on trust and credibility. It further reinforces compliance as a trust signal in modern buying decisions--one that reassures customers, partners, and investors of an organization's maturity and ability to operate at scale.

"Most early-stage organizations lack the necessary bandwidth to prioritize compliance. They understandably focus on building products, acquiring customers, fundraising, and other key activities. But the trend is shifting. Insights from the report suggest that early-stage organizations have realized that compliance shapes both trust and readiness, helping them unlock deals, increase velocity, and expand TAM. We predict this shift will accelerate significantly faster in 2026," said Girish Redekar, Co-founder & CEO of Sprinto.

