Spring Break rally in Whistler Village for public transit

WHISTLER, BC, March 15, 2022 /CNW/ - Community members and area transit workers will hold a rally in the heart of Whistler Village during spring break to demand a fair contract.

"B.C. Transit's lack of commitment to resolving this labour dispute is a slap in the face to transit workers, the ridership they serve, and every business big and small in Squamish, Whistler, and Pemberton," said Gavin McGarrigle, Unifor Western Regional Director. "B.C. Transit is leaving this region out to dry during a critical re-building phase as pandemic restrictions are lifting."