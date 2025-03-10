SPRIM Global Investments and OneIM Announce $300mn Joint Venture to Accelerate Clinical Trial Financing

SINGAPORE and NEW YORK, March 10, 2025 /CNW/ -- SPRIM Global Investments ("SGI"), a global investment firm specializing in clinical-stage life sciences and pharma services based in Singapore, and One Investment Management ("OneIM"), a global alternative investment management firm, today announce a $300mn Joint Venture ("JV") to accelerate clinical trial financing.

The strategic partnership will fuel the expansion of SGI's specialized financing platform, TrialCap, a pioneering financing solution designed to support clinical trials from Phase 1 through Phase 3. With more than two decades of deep industry expertise, TrialCap offers flexible and innovative financial support to biotech and medtech companies, helping them advance groundbreaking therapies and accelerate time-to-market.

Michael Shleifer, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of SPRIM Global Investments, said, "Our mission is to remove financial barriers that hinder biotech and medtech companies from focusing on research and development. Through this strategic partnership with OneIM, we are significantly expanding our ability to provide critical financing solutions that drive innovation in life sciences."

Matt Ross, Partner at OneIM, commented, "We see tremendous opportunities in the life sciences sector and are delighted to collaborate with SGI, a firm that has a proven track record, deep connectivity across the healthcare ecosystem and a strong pipeline of opportunities. We look forward to accelerating the growth of this platform alongside Michael and the team."

About SPRIM Global Investments

Founded in 2008, SPRIM Global Investments (SGI) is a privately held investment firm specializing in clinical-stage life sciences and pharma services. SGI's innovative investment model provides agile and high-impact funding to high-potential biotech companies worldwide, supporting the advancement of clinical trials and accelerating the development of life-changing treatments.

www.sprim.net

About OneIM

OneIM is a global alternative investment manager that invests across the capital structure, in a range of asset classes, industries and geographies. The firm applies a flexible investment approach and focuses on creating long-term value working with exceptional partners and management teams. OneIM is sector agnostic and focuses on situations where it can leverage its cross asset class expertise and capital base to achieve differentiated risk-adjusted returns. The firm was founded in 2022 and currently manages approximately $7 billion in assets. The team operates from offices in Abu Dhabi, London, Tokyo and New York.

https://www.oneimgroup.com/

