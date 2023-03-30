SPORTSCASTER & REPORTER JULIE STEWART-BINKS JOINS THE RUSH STREET INTERACTIVE BRAND AMBASSADOR TEAM

- Stewart-Binks is the newest addition to the growing roster of sports experts and content creators for BetRivers -

CHICAGO, March 30, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE: RSI) ("RSI"), a Chicago-based gaming and betting company, announced a new partnership with award-winning sportscaster and reporter Julie Stewart-Binks for an exclusive brand and content deal with BetRivers.

Stewart-Binks, host of the award-winning Drinks with Binks show, has more than a decade of experience as a sports reporter and host on some of the largest television networks and digital channels across Canada and the United States, including FOX Sports, ESPN, FuboTV, Warner Brothers Discovery Sports, NHL and NBC Sports.

"For more than 10 years, I've had the opportunity to connect and engage with fans while reporting on the biggest and most exciting moments in sports," said Julie Stewart-Binks. "I'm thrilled to partner with BetRivers to create new sports and lifestyle content for betting enthusiasts across North America."

As part of the partnership, Stewart-Binks will be developing sportsbook, casino and lifestyle content for the brand. She'll bring her interview skills to a new podcast on the BetRivers Network, will make guest appearances on the Boomsies podcast hosted by Dan O'Toole and will appear as a BetRivers ambassador on shows and media outlets across North America. Stewart-Binks can also be found on Instagram and Twitter.

"Our partnership with Julie Stewart-Binks brings a new and unique voice to our brand ambassador team and adds more bench strength to our roster of content creators," said Richard Schwartz, CEO of RSI, which operates BetRivers.ca. "We are looking forward to kicking-off the partnership and bringing exciting new content to our customers in Canada and the United States."

About Rush Street Interactive

RSI is a trusted online gaming and sports entertainment company focused on markets in the United States, Canada and Latin America. Through its brands, BetRivers, PlaySugarHouse and RushBet, RSI was an early entrant in many regulated jurisdictions. It currently offers real-money mobile and online operations in fifteen U.S. states: Pennsylvania, Illinois, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Connecticut, Michigan, Indiana, Virginia, Colorado, Maryland, Iowa, West Virginia, Arizona and Louisiana, as well as in the regulated international markets of Ontario, Canada, Colombia and Mexico. RSI offers, through its proprietary online gaming platform, some of the most popular online casino games and sports betting options in the United States. Founded in 2012 in Chicago by gaming industry veterans, RSI was named the 2022 EGR North America Awards Operator of the Year, Customer Services Operator of the Year and Social Gaming Operator of the Year, and the 2021 SBC Latinoamérica Awards Sportsbook Operator of the Year. RSI was the first U.S.-based online casino and sports betting operator to receive RG Check iGaming Accreditation from the Responsible Gaming Council. For more information, visit www.rushstreetinteractive.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. RSI's actual results may differ from their expectations, estimates and projections and consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Words such as "expect," "estimate," "project," "budget," "forecast," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "may," "will," "could," "should," "believes," "predicts," "potential," "continue," and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, RSI's expectations about its arrangement with Julie Stewart-Binks, what RSI's anticipated offerings and benefits arising from that arrangement will include and its future performance with respect to that arrangement. These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the expected results. Most of these factors are outside RSI's control and are difficult to predict. Factors that may cause such differences include, without limitation, changes in applicable laws or regulations, unanticipated product or service delays, and other risks and uncertainties indicated from time to time in RSI's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, including those under "Risk Factors" therein, and in RSI's other filings with the SEC. RSI cautions that the foregoing list of factors is not exclusive. RSI cautions readers not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. RSI does not undertake or accept any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based.

SOURCE Rush Street Interactive, Inc.

For further information: Media: Sheri Papps, 416.413.5207, [email protected]