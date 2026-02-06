BetRivers Launches Alberta Pre-Registration and Unveils Exclusive Nationwide Campaign with CBC

TORONTO, Feb. 6, 2026 /CNW/ - BetRivers, the online casino and sportsbook brand operated by Rush Street Interactive (RSI) (NYSE: RSI), today announced the launch of its Alberta pre-registration page (http://ab.betrivers.ca/), giving players the opportunity to sign up for early access and an exclusive offer ahead of the province's anticipated regulated iGaming market launch.

The Alberta pre-registration launch coincides with BetRivers' sponsorship of CBC/Radio-Canada's broadcast of the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026, marking the third Olympic Games in which BetRivers has collaborated with CBC, the exclusive Canadian broadcaster of the Olympic Games. As part of the partnership, BetRivers is the only sports betting and online gaming partner, reinforcing the brand's long-term commitment to the Canadian market.

"Canada continues to be a priority growth market for BetRivers, and Alberta represents an exciting next step," said Richard Schwartz, CEO at Rush Street Interactive. "With an office and large employee base in Toronto and a growing presence across the country, we've been building and investing in Canada for years. We've seen strong momentum in Ontario since launching in 2022, and through our continued partnership with CBC and our Olympic activations, we're showing that we're all-in on Canada for the long term."

As part of the CBC/Radio-Canada partnership for Milano Cortina 2026, CBC's 'The Game,' presented by BetRivers, is set to return. This popular, free-to-play daily trivia experience will be seamlessly integrated into CBC's Olympic coverage. Fans across Canada will have the opportunity to test their Olympic knowledge each day for a chance to win premium prizes, including an all-expenses-paid getaway to the Mexican Riviera, courtesy of BetRivers. The activation reflects BetRivers' belief that gaming should be fun, interactive, and entertaining, whether players are watching the coverage or engaging with the brand.

This focus on entertainment extends across the BetRivers platform, which is differentiated by a wide range of unique and extra gamified rewarding experiences designed to keep play fresh and engaging. From exclusive features like Rush Packs and Wheel Spins to Slot Tournaments, Bingo Tournaments, and more, BetRivers brings rewarding game mechanics and competition into every part of the player experience.

"Our philosophy is simple, everything should feel like entertainment," added Brian Sapp, CMO at Rush Street Interactive. "Whether it's how players interact with our platform or how fans engage with us during the Olympics, we focus on making every moment more dynamic, entertaining, and rewarding."

Since launching in Ontario in 2022, BetRivers has continued to see strong growth, driven by its slots-first casino approach and commitment to product quality. The BetRivers app currently holds a 4.8 out of 5 rating in the Canadian App Stores, reflecting high player satisfaction across casino and sportsbook offerings.

Albertans can now visit http://ab.betrivers.ca/ to pre-register and receive updates, early access notifications, and an exclusive offer ahead of the anticipated Alberta launch. Ontario players can visit https://on.betrivers.ca/ to play BetRivers today.

About BetRivers

BetRivers is a leading online casino and sportsbook brand operated by Rush Street Interactive, delivering premium gaming experiences through innovative technology, gamified features, and a strong focus on entertainment. BetRivers is live in multiple regulated markets across North America, including Ontario, and continues to expand with a commitment to responsible gaming and long-term market growth.

About RSI

RSI is a trusted online gaming and sports entertainment company focused on markets in the United States, Canada and Latin America. Through its brands, BetRivers, PlaySugarHouse and RushBet, RSI was an early entrant in many regulated jurisdictions. It currently offers real-money mobile and online operations in fifteen U.S. states: New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Indiana, Colorado, Illinois, Iowa, Michigan, Virginia, West Virginia, Arizona, New York, Louisiana, Maryland, Ohio and Delaware, as well as in the regulated international markets of Colombia, Ontario (Canada), Mexico and Peru. RSI offers, through its proprietary online gaming platform, some of the most popular online casino games and sports betting options in the United States. Founded in 2012 by gaming industry veterans, RSI was named the 2025 EGR LatAm Awards Operator of the Year – North LatAm, the EGR North America Awards Customer Services Operator of the Year five years in a row (2020-2024), the SBC LatinoaméricaAwards 2024 Casino Operator of the Year, the 2022 EGR North America Awards Operator of the Year and Social Gaming Operator of the Year, and the 2021 Sportsbook Operator of the Year. RSI was also the first U.S.-based online casino and sports betting operator to receive RG Check iGaming Accreditation from the Responsible Gaming Council. For more information, visit www.rushstreetinteractive.com.

