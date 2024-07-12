Spinmatic expands to North American market via Blazesoft brands

Leading the way in innovative gaming experiences, Blazesoft launches European game developer Spinmatic to the North American Market via its social casino brands Fortunecoins.com, Zulacasino.com, and Sportzino.com.

TORONTO, July 12, 2024 /CNW/ - Blazesoft's brand Fortune Coins Casino has added another tier-one game developer to their growing list of partners after inking a deal that will see Spinmatic's games launch across North America for the very first time.

With Zula Casino, and Sportzino launching Spinmatic's games next, users can expect added quality and diversity to their expanding free-to-play game portfolios.

Blazesoft's online social casino brands debut Spinmatic's CosmoMix game to the North American market. (CNW Group/Blazesoft Ltd.)

The partnership isn't limited to slot titles, with additional bingo, scratchcard, and crash games like CosmoMix and Sizzling Blaze Deluxe, classic slots with a modern twist; Meteoroid Deluxe, Spinmatic's first crash game; Ed Jones and Book of Bastet Deluxe, the enhanced version of an existing player-favorite, and many more. These games, with their stunning visuals and animations, compelling gameplay, and engaging in-game features, promise an exceptional player experience like no other.

Yuliya Ivanisova, Blazesoft's Head of Marketing & Strategic Partnerships said: "We are always looking for fresh content to add to our expanding portfolios from partners who are doing exciting and innovative things in the gaming space — and that made Spinmatic an effortless fit for us. Launching Spinmatic to the North American market via our suite of online social casinos is a mutually exciting milestone."

Fortunecoins.com, Blazesoft's inaugural brand has earned a formidable reputation as a premier source for high-caliber games of different genres provided by leading game providers across the globe. The free-to-play platform is available to social casino players in the U.S. and Canada, with few exclusions like Washington, Michigan, Idaho, Ontario, and Quebec. Blazesoft launched Zulacasino.com later in 2023, another social casino with sweepstakes elements, which experienced remarkable growth in acquisition month-over-month, due to its expanded portfolio of over 850 casino-style games. Sportzino.com, Blazesoft's latest brand continues to make noise in the social gaming space, being an industry first with its combination of an online social casino and social sportsbook in one. Lately, the platform has become home to loyal E-sports fans with streaming services and predictions available on popular titles such as Valorant, CS: GO, Dota 2, and League of Legends.

As an innovative B2B game developer, Spinmatic's products are completely secure, multi-platform with a "mobile-first" approach, and extremely easy to integrate, thanks to powerful APIs in its suite of over 85 titles.

Spinmatic's Vice President of Global Sales, Martin Ehrlich, said: "This partnership stands as a testament to our unwavering commitment to growth, innovation, and expanding our horizons. With Blazesoft we're set to explore uncharted territories, leveraging collective strengths and expertise to reach new heights. The synergies between our entities promise unparalleled prospects for both present and future endeavors. Together, we envision a journey filled with innovation, mutual success, and boundless achievements"

About Spinmatic:

Spinmatic is one of the pioneer companies in developing and supplying premium casino games, using the latest cinematic HTML5 graphical technology for its Video Slots, Bingos, Scratchcard and Crash Games. As an innovative and fast-growing B2B company, its superior products are completely secure, multi-platform with the "mobile-first" motto and extremely easy to integrate, thanks to powerful APIs in its suite of over 85 titles. In addition, Spinmatic brings a new point of view into the Slot gaming industry with its unique Xtreme! product line, in which all RTPs surpass 99%.

About Blazesoft:

Blazesoft Ltd. is a pioneering force in the online entertainment industry, dedicated to redefining the boundaries of entertainment through cutting-edge technology and innovative gaming experiences. As a leading provider of online entertainment solutions, Blazesoft has garnered a reputation for excellence, marked by its commitment to player satisfaction, industry-leading partnerships, and a diverse range of high-quality games.

Founded on a vision of delivering immersive and engaging gaming experiences, Blazesoft has rapidly emerged as a trusted name in the gaming landscape. With an ever-expanding portfolio of brands, including FortuneCoins.com, ZulaCasino.com, and Sportzino.com, the company is set to shape the future of online gaming. For more information, please visit blazesoft.ca.

SOURCE Blazesoft Ltd.

For further information and media inquiries, please contact Yuliya Ivanisova, Head of Strategic Partnerships and Marketing, at [email protected].