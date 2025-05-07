SPIN MASTER'S PAW PATROL: THE DINO MOVIE™ ROUNDS OUT ROARING CAST WITH JAMEELA JAMIL, TERRY CREWS, SNOOP DOGG, BILL NYE, PARIS HILTON, HENRY BOLAN, MEREDITH MACNEILL, AND MORE

Fan-Favorite Stars Join Previously Announced Cast Members Including Jennifer Hudson, Fortune Feimster, and Mckenna Grace

TORONTO, May 7, 2025 /CNW/ - Spin Master Corp. (TSX: TOY) (www.spinmaster.com), a leading global children's entertainment company, announced today that PAW Patrol: The Dino Movie, the upcoming third feature film in the blockbuster PAW Patrol franchise, has rounded out its cast with a host of fan-favorite stars, including Jameela Jamil, Terry Crews, Paris Hilton, Emmy® winners Snoop Dogg and Bill Nye, Meredith MacNeill, and PAW Patrol veteran Ron Pardo.

PAW Patrol: The Dino Movie is set for exclusive theatrical release on July 31, 2026. (CNW Group/Spin Master Corp.)

Also newly announced are several young talents including Henry Bolan as Ryder. Starring as the beloved PAW Patrol pups are Lucien Duncan-Reid and Nylan Parthipan, returning as Rubble and Zuma, respectively, joined by Carter Young as Marshall, Hayden Chemberlen as Rex, Rain Janjua as Chase, and William Desrosiers as Rocky. The new additions join a star-studded voice cast that already includes EGOT winner Jennifer Hudson and popular comedian Fortune Feimster, as well as Emmy nominee Mckenna Grace, who reprises her role as Skye.

PAW Patrol: The Dino Movie follows the recent ten-year anniversary of the global smash hit franchise and one of the world's most popular preschool shows. Building on the success of its first two films, which together earned over $350 million at the global box office, the film sees the return of director Cal Brunker, who co-wrote alongside Bob Barlen. It is being produced by Spin Master Entertainment's Jennifer Dodge, Laura Clunie, and Toni Stevens with Spin Master Co-Founder Ronnen Harary as executive producer, in association with Nickelodeon Movies. The film will have an exclusive theatrical release on July 31, 2026, distributed by Paramount Pictures worldwide, excluding Canada where Elevation Pictures distributes.

Jennifer Dodge, President of Spin Master Entertainment, said, "This amazing assembly of performers is befitting of the dino-sized franchise that is PAW Patrol. Alongside the brilliant talent already involved in the film, these cast additions will make this a must-see adventure, as our beloved team of rescue pups enters its second decade of captivating kids and families worldwide."

Ramsey Naito, President of Paramount Animation and Nickelodeon Animation, said, "We couldn't be more excited to bring audiences everywhere this next chapter of PAW Patrol that is bigger, better, and bolder than ever – featuring a standout cast that brings these characters to life in fresh and exciting ways."

In PAW Patrol: The Dino Movie, after their ship gets caught in a mysterious storm, the PAW Patrol pups crash land on an uncharted tropical island filled with dinosaurs. They meet Rex, a pup who has been stranded on the island for years and has become an expert in all things dino-related. When the PAW Patrol's archrival, Humdinger, begins recklessly mining in hopes of exploiting the island for its natural resources, he inadvertently causes a huge, dormant volcano to erupt. The PAW Patrol pups are thrown into a series of high-stakes, dino-sized rescues bigger than anything they've done before, as they must stop Humdinger before everything on the island goes extinct.

