Spin Master Reveals its Dino-Mite Toy Collection for PAW Patrol: The Dino Movie™

"There's something instantly exciting for kids about bringing together two themes they love--puppies and dinosaurs," said Doug Wadleigh, Spin Master's President of Toys. "PAW Patrol: The Dino Movie invites preschoolers into a bold new world of adventure, and our toy collection captures that excitement and scale. Full of innovation, while also expertly designed for preschoolers, each toy sparks storytelling and imaginative play."

With a range of price points across vehicles, plush, playsets and role play, there is something for every occasion--from everyday surprises to must-have holiday gifts for preschoolers and PAW Patrol fans. Highlights from the PAW Patrol: The Dino Movie collection include:

Dino Mobile HQ™ The Dino Mobile HQ is a 2-in-1 vehicle and command center. By detaching and lifting the HQ, the vehicle transforms into the movie's iconic headquarters. Includes Chase, his vehicle, and a ramp launcher to send him into action. Compatible with theme and basic vehicles, this HQ also features lights, sounds and incredible sculpt detail for endless rescue adventures. (Ages 3+, SRP $79.99 USD)

Megasaurus™ Dino Vehicle Rocky's recycling truck rolls in with a dino-sized surprise. By pressing the light bar, a 2-foot inflatable dino will pop out--ready to ride, squish and play. When it's dino downtime, the dino can be packed back in the truck and ready to be inflated again and again. Complete with movie sounds, this toy delivers endless action-packed, repeatable fun for dino rescue fans! (Ages 3+, SRP $64.99 USD)

Dino Theme Vehicles Go on exciting dino adventures with Chase, Marshall, Skye, Rubble, Rocky and Zuma! These movie-exclusive themed vehicles feature dinosaur-inspired details, character-specific tools and rugged wheels that can conquer any terrain. (Ages 3+, SRP $15.99 USD each).



Super Lava Blast Playset Bring the movie's key location to life with 360-degree play! Press the TNT box on the volcano to trigger a dramatic eruption with lights, sounds, and flowing lava. Join Marshall on a thrilling mission--fold out the hidden waterfall for a safe path, and clip Marshall onto the volcano to climb, all while building fine motor skills. (Ages 3+, SRP $49.99 USD)



Lift & Race Dino Playset This 10-inch Brachiosaurus isn't just a dinosaur--it's the centerpiece of a rescue mission. Lift Marshall in his Pup Squad™ Racer up the dinosaur's neck, click to release, and watch him zoom down the ramp with sensory feedback. With two ramps, vehicle storage, and a play area over 17 inches long, kids can roll, rescue, and imagine big adventures while building fine motor skills. (Ages 3+, $32.99 USD)

GUND® Movie Plush Inspired by PAW Patrol: The Dino Movie , these 6" and 9" plush feature pups in their vibrant movie uniforms, ready to recreate island missions at home or on the go. With soft fabrics and embroidered details, they're perfect for cuddling and storytelling. (Ages 1+, SRP 6" $13.00 and 9" $18.00 USD each)

GUND® Marshall Deluxe Plush This large, huggable 10" plush features Marshall geared up and ready to rescue his dinosaur friends. Crafted with soft spotted plush and a cuddly body, Marshall stands in a heroic, adventure-ready pose. Give his tummy a squeeze for a sensory surprise: he makes over 5 sounds, including dino roars and familiar noises from the movie. His pup badge also illuminates with a warm amber glow. (Ages 3+, SRP $21.99 USD)

Melissa & Doug® Dino Adventure Role Play This 16-piece play set is full of great story-starters for imaginative Dino missions. Includes double-sided mission cards with no-mess Water WOW! TM and red lens search-and-find activities, a pup pack for storage, a Pup Pad TM with dino ID cards, a clip-on pup badge, a whistle, and telescope. (Ages 3+, SRP $32.99 USD)



The PAW Patrol: The Dino Movie toy collection will be available at all major retailers starting July 1, 2026, alongside the film's exclusive theatrical release on August 14, 2026, produced by Spin Master Entertainment and distributed by Elevation Pictures in Canada and Paramount Pictures in the rest of the world.

PAW Patrol: The Dino Movie Logline

After their ship gets caught in a mysterious storm, the PAW Patrol pups crash land on an uncharted tropical island filled with dinosaurs. They meet Rex, a pup who has been stranded on the island for years and has become an expert in all things dino-related. When the PAW Patrol's archrival, Mayor Humdinger, begins recklessly mining in hopes of exploiting the island for its natural resources, he inadvertently causes a huge, dormant volcano to erupt. The PAW Patrol pups are thrown into a series of high-stakes, dino-sized rescues bigger than anything they've done before, as they must stop Humdinger before everything on the island goes extinct.

About Spin Master

Spin Master Corp. (TSX: TOY) is a leading global children's entertainment company, creating exceptional play experiences across its three creative centres: Toys, Entertainment and Digital Games. With worldwide toy distribution, Spin Master is best known for award-winning brands including PAW Patrol®, Melissa & Doug®, Bakugan® and Rubik's® Cube, and is the global toy licensee for other iconic properties. Through its in-house entertainment studio, the company creates and produces captivating multiplatform content including powerhouse preschool franchise PAW Patrol, along with other original shows, short-form series and feature films. With an established presence in digital games anchored by Toca Boca® and Piknik™, Spin Master engages close to 60 million active users monthly in open-ended, creative and safe play. With 29 offices spanning nearly 20 countries, Spin Master employs close to 2,500 team members globally.

SOURCE Spin Master Corp.

Media Contact: Tammy Smitham, VP Communications, [email protected]