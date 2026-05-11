TORONTO, May 11, 2026 /CNW/ - Spin Master Corp., a leading global children's entertainment company, announced today a global toy licensing agreement with mobile games giant Supercell. Spin Master will develop and distribute a new collection of toys and collector items inspired by Supercell's globally renowned gaming brands: Clash of Clans, Clash Royale, and Brawl Stars.

Spin Master will develop and distribute a new collection of toys and collector items inspired by Supercell’s globally renowned gaming brands: Clash of Clans, Clash Royale, and Brawl Stars. Speed Speed Get Ready to Battle and Brawl! Spin Master and Supercell Are Teaming Up to Create the First Ever Global Toy Line Uniting All Three of Supercell's Legendary Game Franchises, Clash of Clans, Clash Royale and Brawl Stars (CNW Group/Spin Master Corp.)

Within the multi-year agreement, Spin Master will create a product line that brings the iconic characters, battles and adventures from the digital screen to fans around the world. The collection will span collectible figures, plush, and accessories, among other products.

"Supercell has created global franchises with deep character rosters and passionate fanbases," said Doug Wadleigh, Spin Master's President, Toys. "This collaboration is a perfect match for Spin Master's expertise in translating digital-first properties into innovative toys and collectibles. We're ready to bring the action and adventure of Clash of Clans, Clash Royale, and Brawl Stars for fans 'IRL'."

Supercell's games have been downloaded around the world billions of times and boast 290 million monthly active users. The new toy and collector line will capture the unique essence of each game, offering fans new ways to engage.

"Our goal has always been to create games that are played for years, and we always want to deliver amazing products and experiences that serve the fandom of those millions of players. Bringing the heroes from our games into the physical world is an authentic new way for our community to connect and express their passion," said Rob Lowe, Chief Marketing Officer of Supercell.

"Spin Master was the perfect partner to make that a reality -- a team that truly understands how to bring vibrant gaming worlds to life in ways that will genuinely excite our fans. We can't wait to show them what we're creating together," said Andrea Fasulo, Head of Global Licensing, Supercell.

The new product line is expected to launch in Summer 2027. The partnership was brokered by leading licensing agency, WildBrain CPLG, on behalf of Supercell.

About Spin Master

Spin Master Corp. (TSX:TOY) is a leading global children's entertainment company, creating exceptional play experiences across its three creative centres: Toys, Entertainment and Digital Games. With worldwide toy distribution, Spin Master is best known for award-winning brands including PAW Patrol®, Melissa & Doug®, Bakugan® and Rubik's® Cube, and is the global toy licensee for other iconic properties. Through its in-house entertainment studio, the company creates and produces captivating multiplatform content including powerhouse preschool franchise PAW Patrol, along with other original shows, short-form series and feature films. With an established presence in digital games anchored by Toca Boca® and Piknik™, Spin Master engages close to 60 million active users monthly in open-ended, creative and safe play. With 29 offices spanning nearly 20 countries, Spin Master employs close to 2,500 team members globally.

About Supercell

Supercell is a game company based in Helsinki, Finland, with offices in San Francisco, London, Seoul, and Shanghai. Since its launch in 2010, the company has brought six games to the global market: Hay Day, Clash of Clans, Boom Beach, Clash Royale, Brawl Stars and Squad Busters. Supercell's dream is to create games that as many people as possible play for years and that are remembered forever.

SOURCE Spin Master Corp.

Media Contact: Tammy Smitham, VP Communications, [email protected]