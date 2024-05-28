Spin Master Puts Its Finger on the Pulse of Japanese Anime Culture with the Launch of Punirunes™, An Unexpectedly Squishy Digital Pet

TORONTO, May 28, 2024 /CNW/ - Spin Master Corp. (TSX: TOY) ( www.spinmaster.com ), a leading global children's entertainment company, unveils today plans to distribute Punirunes, a squishy digital pet that has captivated fans of Japanese anime culture. First brought to market in 2021 by Japanese toy company Takara Tomy, Spin Master will expand distribution to more global markets as fervent fandom brings anime culture to the forefront.

The Punirunes digital pet combines popular elements of caring for a digital pet with added tactile squishy play. On the outside of the toy, a full color, backlit LCD screen displays the adorable PuniruneTM pet with 55 characters plus rare characters to collect in each pod. Enter its world by placing your finger inside the mysterious hole, interact with a tactile squishy dome and watch as the character on screen reacts. Your finger is also displayed on the screen mirroring the actions as if you're actually touching the character as you pet, feed, play games, clean, customize and nurture it.

Takara Tomy experienced remarkable success with the launch and continued sales of Punirunes in Asia, with over 700,000 pieces shipped since 2021 across Japan, Korea, Taiwan, Hong Kong and Macau. Recognizing the surging popularity of Japanese anime culture globally, combined with its expanding portfolio of interactive toys, Spin Master collaborated with Takara Tomy for the opportunity to bring the quirky item to additional global markets. And in good time too, as The Toy Association has proclaimed "AniMania" as a top toy trend for 2024, projecting its significant impact on the toy industry and expecting it to reach new heights.

"At Spin Master, we've often been said to have our finger on the pulse of play and in this case it's literal," said Doug Wadleigh, Spin Master's President of Toys. "Punirunes is not your average toy, it adds an irresistible tactile element and physical connection to the digital pet in a fun and quirky way. With proven international success and the surge in popularity for anime-inspired toys we think Punirunes will be a hit with kids and kidults around the world."

The Punirunes digital pet has a suggested retail price of $39.99 US / $49.99 CAN and will be available August 2024 at all major retailers.

About Spin Master

Spin Master Corp. (TSX:TOY) is a leading global children's entertainment company, creating exceptional play experiences through its three creative centres: Toys, Entertainment and Digital Games. With distribution in over 100 countries, Spin Master is best known for award-winning brands PAW Patrol®, Hatchimals®, Bakugan®, Kinetic Sand®, Air Hogs®, Melissa & Doug®, Rubik's® Cube and GUND®, and is the global toy licensee for other popular properties. Spin Master Entertainment creates and produces compelling multiplatform content, through its in-house studio and partnerships with outside creators, including the preschool franchise PAW Patrol, and numerous other original shows, short-form series and feature films. The Company has an established presence in digital games, anchored by the Toca Boca® and Sago Mini® brands, offering open-ended and creative game and educational play in digital environments. Through Spin Master Ventures, the Company makes minority investments globally in emerging companies and start-ups. With 31 offices spanning nearly 20 countries, Spin Master employs close to 3,000 team members globally. For more information visit spinmaster.com or follow-on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter @spinmaster.

