Spin Master and Hidden Pigeon Company Extend #1 New York Times Bestselling Author and Illustrator Mo Willems' Classic Book Characters from the Page to Play with Co-Branded Toys and Digital Games

TORONTO, March 10, 2026 /CNW/ - Spin Master (www.spinmaster.com) (TSX: TOY), a leading global children's entertainment company, is teaming up with Hidden Pigeon Company to bring celebrated children's book author and illustrator Mo Willems' immensely popular characters to life through play. The co-branded collection creates new, tangible ways for kids to interact with Willems' characters across Spin Master's toy and digital games portfolio.

With over 34 million books sold, including 50 New York Times bestsellers, Mo Willems and his expressive characters The Pigeon, Elephant & Piggie and Knuffle Bunny have sparked serious silliness, bringing smiles to children and their families for over 20 years.

"We're excited to be partnering with Spin Master to give kids new ways to create and play with their favorite characters from their favorite books," said Tori Cook, SVP Franchise Management + Consumer Products, Hidden Pigeon Company. "Melissa & Doug toys and GUND plush have been loved by generations of children. Through this co-branded collection of specialty toys and digital games, we hope kids and families will connect and play together, inspired by Mo's endearing and hilarious classic characters."

The first of the collection launches this month with Piknik, Spin Master's digital app bundle for kids. Mo Willems' characters will be featured in Sago Mini World, Sago Mini School and Crayon Club, with celebrations, creative coloring, and read-aloud story time experiences beginning with Sago Mini World on March 12.

"Mo Willems' characters have a playful spirit and emotional honesty that align beautifully with the kind of open-ended, curiosity-driven play Sago Mini is known for," said Marc DeVellis, Spin Master's President of Digital Games. "Through this collaboration, we're extending the fun into digital experiences that invite kids to explore, laugh, and let their imaginations run wild."

The line expands this fall with the introduction of products from Melissa & Doug® and GUND®, completing the collection with two beloved brands in the world of play.

Melissa & Doug: With a commitment to purposeful play, the Don't Let the Pigeon Drive the Bus Wooden Playset™ (SRP $29.99) and Elephant & Piggie Cube Puzzle™ (SRP $20.99) are designed to support developmental growth, enhance motor skills and encourage storytelling and communication.

GUND: Long known as the creator of thoughtfully designed premium plush, The Pigeon, Elephant & Piggie and Knuffle Bunny GUND collection are crafted with smooth, velvety-soft fabric and perfectly under-stuffed for extra-cozy snuggles ($27.00).

About Hidden Pigeon Company (HPC)

Hidden Pigeon Company (HPC) is a multiplatform kids and family content company founded in 2023 by celebrated children's book author Mo Willems along with Stampede Ventures and RedBird Capital Partners. It was formed with the goal of expanding the already impressive reach and impact of Willems' bestselling catalog of children's books and intellectual property across all entertainment platforms – from television, film, and digital to live events, location-based experiences, licensing & merchandising, publishing, and more. Hidden Pigeon Company takes its name from Willems' immensely popular character, The Pigeon, from Don't Let the Pigeon Drive the Bus! and Don't Let the Pigeon Stay Up Late!, as kids and "former kids" (as Mo likes to say) – delight in finding The Pigeon hidden somewhere in all his books. The Hidden Pigeon Channel on YouTube features fresh content based on Willems' characters and brands, including The Pigeon, Elephant & Piggie, and Knuffle Bunny, to inspire creativity and spark serious silliness.

About Spin Master

Spin Master Corp. (TSX:TOY) is a leading global children's entertainment company, creating exceptional play experiences across its three creative centres: Toys, Entertainment and Digital Games. With worldwide toy distribution, Spin Master is best known for award-winning brands including PAW Patrol®, Melissa & Doug®, Bakugan® and Rubik's® Cube, and is the global toy licensee for other iconic properties. Through its in-house entertainment studio, the company creates and produces captivating multiplatform content including powerhouse preschool franchise PAW Patrol, along with other original shows, short-form series and feature films. With an established presence in digital games anchored by Toca Boca® and Piknik™, Spin Master engages close to 60 million active users monthly in open-ended, creative and safe play. With 29 offices spanning nearly 20 countries, Spin Master employs more than 2,500 team members globally.

