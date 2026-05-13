BLAINVILLE, QC, May 13, 2026 /CNW/ - As part of its commitment to aligning leadership titles with the organization's operational reality, SPI Health and Safety is pleased to announce the appointment of Kim Levesque as President and Chief Executive Officer.

Kim Levesque (CNW Group/SPI Health and Safety)

Over the past several years, Ms. Levesque's leadership has been defined by its strength, consistency, and commitment. For some time now, in her role as President, she has also assumed the full range of responsibilities associated with the position of Chief Executive Officer. This announcement formally recognizes Kim Levesque's significant contribution to SPI's strategic direction and tangible business results.

As part of this transition, Martin Tremblay will now serve as Executive Chairman of the Board of Directors of SPI Health and Safety. He will continue to actively support the leadership team in guiding the company's strategic direction.

"I would like to recognize Kim's outstanding contribution over the past several years. Her judgment and consistency have helped guide the organization with clarity and discipline, while strengthening trust across our teams. The Board of Directors and I have full confidence in her leadership, and I am pleased to continue supporting her and the executive team in my new role," said Martin Tremblay.

This change does not result in any modifications to SPI's strategy, governance, or day-to-day operations for employees, clients, or partners. The company remains strongly positioned for the future and continues to pursue its purpose of supporting the well-being of its employees, clients, and community.

About SPI Health and Safety

Founded in 1972, SPI Health and Safety is a Canadian leader in occupational health and safety products and services. SPI Health and Safety helps you meet your OHS challenges by proposing comprehensive and specialized solutions encompassing equipment, technical services, consulting services and training.

SOURCE SPI Health and Safety

Information: Isabelle Delphine, Vice-President, Marketing and E-Commerce, SPI Health and Safety Inc., 450-420-2012, #4244, [email protected]