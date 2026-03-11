Speedy Glass® and Belron Canada Applaud Manitoba Government for Introducing Right to Repair Legislation

WINNIPEG, MB, March 11, 2026 /CNW/ - Speedy Glass® and Belron Canada applaud the Government of Manitoba and Minister of Consumer Protection, Mohamed Sandhu, for introducing Bill 15, The Consumer Protection Amendment Act, marking the province's first step toward establishing a right to repair framework.

This important milestone represents a significant win for consumers and small businesses across Manitoba. By advancing right to repair legislation, the government will help ensure that vehicle owners and the professionals they entrust for have fair access to repair information and parts for diagnostic, repair and maintenance, encouraging local economic activity and supporting independent repair shops and service providers.

"Right to repair is about empowering consumers with choice while strengthening the communities where we live and work," said Corinne Lagueux, Vice President of Corporate & Legal Affairs at Belron Canada. "We commend the Province of Manitoba for taking a leadership role in building a framework that is fair, competitive, and future forward – and for taking steps to become the second province in Canada to make the right-to-repair a central component of consumer protection."

Bill 15's introduction will also launch sector-by-sector consultations to guide the development of specific regulations--ensuring that the next steps reflect the needs of both industry and Manitobans.

