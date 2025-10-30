Speed-ups and workload dominate discussions at Amazon bargaining table

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 30, 2025 /CNW/ - For the first time in British Columbia, workers elected by their peers sat down across the table from Amazon representatives to negotiate a first collective agreement.

"We've heard loud and clear from the team at YVR2 that workloads and speed are a top priority," said Unifor National President Lana Payne. "Work shouldn't hurt, nor should YVR2 workers suffer from arbitrary pressure to speed up."

Survey results and conversations with workers onsite at Amazon's fulfilment centre in Delta B.C. ("YVR2") found workload, speed-ups, and rampant favouritism to be some of the most important workplace issues. The bargaining committee raised these concerns today during the opening of negotiations.

"We are excited to begin good faith negotiations to improve working conditions at YVR2," said Unifor Western Regional Director Gavin McGarrigle. "Workers at YVR2 have won a democratic voice at work. Bargaining a legally binding collective agreement is a critical step to making positive change in the workplace."

Review a timeline of the Unifor drives at Amazon.

Unifor is Canada's largest union in the private sector, representing 320,000 workers in every major area of the economy. The union advocates for all working people and their rights, fights for equality and social justice in Canada and abroad, and strives to create progressive change for a better future.

SOURCE Unifor

For media inquiries please contact Unifor Communications Representative Ian Boyko at [email protected] or 778-903-6549 (cell).