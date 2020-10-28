Spectrum Therapeutics Announces Support for Wounded Warriors Canada and its Mental Health Services for Veterans and First Responders

Campaign includes a $50,000 donation to Wounded Warriors by Spectrum Therapeutics and an internal fundraiser to raise additional contributions through November

SMITHS FALLS, ON, Oct. 28, 2020 /CNW/ - Canopy Growth Corporation ("Canopy Growth" or the "Company") (TSX:WEED) (NYSE:CGC), through its medical division Spectrum Therapeutics, is honoured to announce a donation campaign for the month of November in support of Wounded Warriors Canada ("WWC") and its mental health services for Veterans and First Responders.

In recognition of the immense contributions and sacrifices of the Canadians who have and who continue to serve in uniform, and in the leadup to Veterans Week and Remembrance Day, Spectrum Therapeutics has made a $50,000 donation to WWC to support its mission to create resilience and hope for ill and injured Veterans, First Responders, and their families. In addition, Spectrum Therapeutics will be launching a fundraiser, matching donations from its patients and staff through the month of November up to an additional $20,000.

Due to the increased isolation and mental health impacts of COVID-19, the need for Wounded Warriors' group-based trauma therapy programs including Couples Overcoming PTSD Everyday, Spousal Resiliency Program, and the Trauma Resiliency Program has increased significantly. Donated funds will be used to help support the delivery of these programs across Canada including through the month of November.

"For our team at Wounded Warriors Canada, partnerships make our mental health programs possible. We are grateful for the donation by Spectrum Therapeutics and look forward to the life-changing impact this contribution will have in the lives of our injured Veterans, First Responders and their families," said Scott Maxwell, Executive Director, Wounded Warriors Canada.

"We have great admiration for the team at Wounded Warriors Canada who provide critical services to support Veterans, First Responders, and their families including through the COVID 19 pandemic which has been especially difficult for those suffering from isolation and mental health challenges" said Hilary Black, Chief Advocacy Officer, Canopy Growth. "During this month of national remembrance, it is our great privilege to support healing through WWC's national programs in respect of the service and sacrifices of Canada's Veterans and first responders."

For Canadians interested in learning more or donating to support Wounded Warriors Canada programming, please visit https://woundedwarriors.ca/

Wounded Warriors Canada recognizes no one service, association, government agency, or organization will ever be the 100% solution for its members in need of mental health support. When a Veteran or First Responder is struggling, it doesn't matter where, when or how the injury occurred. What matters is that Veterans and First Responders and their family members know that we are #INTHISTOGETHER – working to ensure they receive the help they so rightly deserve.

Spectrum Therapeutics and Wounded Warriors #INTHISTOGETHER

About Wounded Warriors Canada:

Wounded Warriors Canada is a national mental health service provider utilizing clinical best practices and evidence-based care to create an environment of compassion, resiliency and hope for Canada's Veterans, First Responders and their families.

About Spectrum Therapeutics

Spectrum Therapeutics, the medical division of Canopy Growth Corporation (TSX: WEED, NYSE: CGC), is dedicated to educating healthcare practitioners, furthering the public's understanding of medical cannabis and its various applications, and cutting edge, commercializable research and IP development. Founded in Canada, Spectrum Therapeutics operates in Australia, South America, Africa and across Europe. Its products are available in a wide range of potencies and formats designed to simplify the dialogue around strength and dosage by applying a colour-coded spectrum to categorize medical cannabis according to THC and CBD levels.

Spectrum Therapeutics' offerings include whole flower cannabis, oils and new innovations such as Softgels in addition to single cannabinoid medicine Dronabinol under the brand Bionorica Ethics. Through product simplification, robust clinical research and ongoing education of healthcare professionals, Spectrum Therapeutics is committed to addressing the unmet medical needs of patients around the globe.

About Canopy Growth Corporation

Canopy Growth (TSX:WEED, NYSE:CGC) is a world-leading diversified cannabis, hemp and cannabis device company, offering distinct brands and curated cannabis varieties in dried, oil and Softgel capsule forms, as well as medical devices through Canopy Growth's subsidiary, Storz & Bickel GMbH & Co. KG. From product and process innovation to market execution, Canopy Growth is driven by a passion for leadership and a commitment to building a world-class cannabis company one product, site and country at a time.

Canopy Growth's medical division, Spectrum Therapeutics is proudly dedicated to educating healthcare practitioners, conducting robust clinical research, and furthering the public's understanding of cannabis, and has devoted millions of dollars toward cutting edge, commercializable research and IP development. Spectrum Therapeutics sells a range of full-spectrum products using its colour-coded classification Spectrum system as well as single cannabinoid Dronabinol under the brand Bionorica Ethics.

Canopy Growth operates retail stores across Canada under its award-winning Tweed and Tokyo Smoke banners. Tweed is a globally recognized cannabis brand which has built a large and loyal following by focusing on quality products and meaningful customer relationships.

From our historic public listing on the Toronto Stock Exchange and New York Stock Exchange to our international expansion, pride in advancing shareholder value through leadership is engrained in all we do at Canopy Growth. Canopy Growth has established partnerships with leading sector names including cannabis icons Snoop Dogg and Seth Rogen, breeding legends DNA Genetics and Green House Seeds, as well as lifestyle guru Martha Stewart and Fortune 500 alcohol leader Constellation Brands, to name but a few. For more information visit www.canopygrowth.com.

Notice Regarding Forward Looking Statements

For further information: Patti Zebchuck, Media Relations, Canopy Growth Corporation, [email protected] ; Matthew Wocks, Communications Director, Wounded Warriors Canada, [email protected]

