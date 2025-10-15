SPECIAL EVENT: NEW DOCUMENTARY TO SHINE LIGHT ON DECADES OF CARE BY ONTARIO'S HEALTHCARE WORKERS

RICHMOND HILL, ON, Oct. 15, 2025 /CNW/ - SEIU Healthcare, representing more than 68,000 healthcare workers across Ontario, is proud to honour frontline workers with over 40 years of service through the launch of their powerful new documentary series, Endless Shifts: Stories That Keep Care Alive.

This 12-part series shines a spotlight on the unsung heroes of Ontario's healthcare system, featuring intimate interviews with workers from hospitals, long-term care homes, and community care settings across the province. Through their stories, the series celebrates a lifetime of compassion, resilience, and dedication to care.

"This is more than a documentary, it's a tribute to the people who've made care in this province possible for more than four decades," said Tyler Downey, President of SEIU Healthcare. "Their stories of humanity, resilience, and service not only honour their extraordinary contributions, but also remind us of the urgent work ahead to ensure they - and those who follow in their footsteps - have the lives and respect they deserve."

Watch the trailer: https://youtu.be/pyW88zVdWfM

Media Invitation

What: Debut Screening - Endless Shifts: Stories That Keep Care Alive

When: 5:00 p.m. | Thursday, October 16, 2025

Where: Speducci Mercatto, 46 Milford Ave, North York, Ontario

Note: Healthcare workers featured in the documentary will be available for interview

