Spartec Composites Expands Global Defense Partnership, Reinforcing Growth in Wellington County

ERIN, ON, May 4, 2026 /CNW/ - Spartec Composites Inc., a long-established defense manufacturer based in rural Wellington County, has entered into a three-party Teaming Agreement with Hanwha Ocean and Kolon Spaceworks during CPSP Partners Day in Montreal.

Spartec Composites CPSP Teaming Agreement with Hanwha Ocean and KOLON Spaceworks (CNW Group/Spartec Composites Inc.)

This trilateral agreement supports Hanwha Ocean's bid for the Canada's Canadian Patrol Submarine Project (CPSP) and builds on Spartec's existing track record delivering world-class composite structures for an assortment of high-profile defense programs. Through this partnership, Spartec commits to expand its role in advanced composite manufacturing while anchoring that work locally in Ontario.

This next phase of growth has the potential to create hundreds of high-quality skilled jobs in the town of Erin, further strengthening the region's position as a hub for advanced manufacturing and technical development.

"We already deliver world-class defense work out of Wellington County," said James Countouris, President of Spartec Composites. "This agreement allows us to scale that capability, deepen our global partnerships, and bring even more opportunity to the region. We are proud to align with experienced industry partners like Hanwha Ocean and Kolon Spaceworks on this exciting program."

For Spartec, the agreement represents more than future production volume. It reflects years of investment in local talent, technical training, and a long-term vision for enhanced manufacturing capability in Ontario. The company expects the partnership to create new opportunities for apprentices, engineers, and skilled tradespeople while supporting suppliers and families throughout Wellington County and the surrounding region for decades to come.

By combining proven international submarine expertise with Spartec's established Canadian manufacturing base, the partnership reinforces both national industrial capability and local economic growth.

Spartec Composites Inc., based in Erin, Ontario, is a leading Canadian manufacturer of advanced composite structures. With one of the country's broadest ranges of composite processing technologies, Spartec has served the defense, industrial, and automotive sectors across North America for decades.

SOURCE Spartec Composites Inc.

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