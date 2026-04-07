Hanwha Ocean Delegation Visits Spartec Composites to Discuss Collaboration for Canada's CPSP Submarine Program

ERIN, ON, Apr. 2, 2026 /CNW/ - Spartec Composites Inc. is pleased to host a delegation from Hanwha Ocean at its facility in Erin, Ontario. The visit marks a significant step in ongoing collaboration discussions regarding Hanwha Ocean's intent to explore Spartec as a key Canadian composites manufacturing partner for the Canadian Patrol Submarine Project (CPSP). The discussions are part of a national evaluation process conducted by Hanwha Ocean to identify high-capability Canadian partners. Any future formal partnership remains subject to the Government of Canada's procurement process and the finalization of definitive agreements between the parties. If Hanwha Ocean is awarded the CPSP submarine contract, Spartec would be positioned to support the program with its industry-leading advanced composite structures and manufacturing expertise. "We are pleased to welcome the Hanwha Ocean delegation to our facility to showcase our advanced manufacturing capabilities," said James Countouris, President of Spartec Composites. "This visit represents a meaningful opportunity to discuss how our expertise in composites can support Hanwha Ocean's vision for the CPSP, potentially bringing transformative growth to Spartec and Wellington County."

Delegation from Hanwa Ocean visits Spartec Composites facility in Erin, Ontario (CNW Group/Spartec Composites Inc.)

The proposed collaboration holds the potential to generate an estimated 70–100 new skilled manufacturing jobs in Wellington County. This would significantly strengthen the advanced manufacturing ecosystem within the region's rural economic zone. Spartec acknowledges the continued support of Michael Chong, MP for Wellington–Halton Hills, and Wellington County officials, whose commitment has been vital to the growth of advanced manufacturing in the area.

Hanwha Ocean is a global shipbuilder with more than four decades of experience in complex naval and commercial programs. Established in 1973, it has delivered more than 1,400 vessels worldwide and produces approximately 45 vessels annually. Its integrated Geoje shipyard in South Korea spans approximately 5 square kilometres and employs 31,000 people, providing the industrial scale to design, build, and support programs of this scale. As a qualified supplier for Canada's CPSP, Hanwha Ocean has proposed an accelerated delivery approach and a plan to deliver long-term economic benefits through industrial participation and supply chain growth.

Spartec Composites Inc., based in Erin, Ontario, is a leading Canadian manufacturer of advanced composite structures. With one of the country's broadest ranges of composite processing technologies, Spartec has served the defense, industrial, and automotive sectors across North America for decades.

SOURCE Spartec Composites Inc.

Spartec Composites Inc., www.sparteccomposites.com, 519-833-0331