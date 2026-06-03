Space Exploration Technologies Corp. Announces Launch of Initial Public Offering

STARBASE, Texas, June 3, 2026 /CNW/ - Space Exploration Technologies Corp. ("SpaceX") today announced that it plans to commence the roadshow on June 4, 2026 for the initial public offering of 555,555,555 shares of its Class A common stock to the public. In addition, SpaceX intends to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 83,333,333 shares of its Class A common stock. The initial public offering price is expected to be $135.00 per share. SpaceX has applied to list its Class A common stock on the Nasdaq Global Select Market and Nasdaq Texas under the ticker symbol "SPCX."

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Morgan Stanley, BofA Securities, Citigroup, J.P. Morgan, Barclays, Deutsche Bank Securities, RBC Capital Markets, UBS Investment Bank, and Wells Fargo Securities will act as book-running managers for the proposed offering. Allen & Company LLC, Cantor, Needham & Company, Raymond James, Societe Generale, Stifel, William Blair, BTG Pactual, ING, Macquarie Capital (USA) Inc., Mirae Asset Securities, Mizuho, and Santander will act as co-managers.

United States

SpaceX has filed a registration statement (including a preliminary prospectus) with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") for the offering to which this communication relates, but it has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold nor may offers to buy be accepted prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective. Before you invest, you should read the preliminary prospectus in that registration statement and any other documents SpaceX has filed with the SEC for more complete information about SpaceX and this offering. You may obtain these documents for free by visiting EDGAR on the SEC web site at www.sec.gov. A copy of the preliminary prospectus can be accessed here: www.spacexipo.com. Alternatively, SpaceX, any underwriter or any dealer participating in the offering will arrange to send you the preliminary prospectus if you request it by contacting: Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, NY 10282, by telephone at 866-471-2526 or by email at [email protected]; Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, Second Floor, New York, NY 10014 or by email at [email protected]; BofA Securities, Inc., Attention: Prospectus Department, NC1-022-02-25, 201 North Tryon Street, Charlotte, NC 28255-0001 or by email at [email protected]; Citigroup Global Markets, Inc., c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, New York 11717 or by telephone at 1-800-831-9146; or J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, New York 11717 or by email at [email protected] and [email protected].

Canada

An amended and restated preliminary base PREP prospectus containing important information relating to the securities described in this press release has been filed with the securities regulatory authorities in each of the provinces and territories of Canada and is accessible through SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

The amended and restated preliminary base PREP prospectus is still subject to completion or amendment. Copies of the amended and restated preliminary base PREP prospectus may be obtained from RBC Dominion Securities Inc., 180 Wellington Street West, 8th Floor, Toronto, ON M5J 0C2, Attn: Distribution Centre, or via email at [email protected]. There will not be any sale or any acceptance of an offer to buy the securities until a receipt for the final base PREP prospectus has been issued.

This press release does not provide full disclosure of all material facts relating to the securities offered. Investors should read the amended and restated preliminary base PREP prospectus, the final base PREP prospectus, the supplemented PREP prospectus and any amendment for disclosure of those facts, especially risk factors relating to the securities offered, before making an investment decision.

UK

This announcement is directed only at persons in the United Kingdom who are qualified investors as defined under paragraph 15 of Schedule 1 of the POATR, who are persons (i) who fall within the definition of "investment professionals" in Article 19(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005, as amended (the "Order"), or (ii) who fall within Article 49(2)(a) to (d) of the Order; or (iii) to whom it may otherwise lawfully be communicated, and may not be acted or relied on by others. Investment activity relating to it is available only to such persons. The expression "POATR" means The Public Offers and Admissions to Trading Regulations 2024.

Switzerland

In connection with the proposed offering to the public to eligible retail investors in Switzerland, which is part of the offering described in this communication (the "Swiss Public Offering"), this communication is an advertisement within the meaning of article 68 Swiss Financial Services Act (the "FinSA"). The Swiss Public Offering will only be made on the basis of the European Prospectus (as defined below) and only for individual persons or legal entities which do not qualify as professional clients within the meaning of the FinSA ("eligible retail investors") and which are resident or are located in Switzerland. It is not a prospectus within the meaning of the FinSA nor under any other applicable laws with respect to the public offering of shares of common stock of SpaceX to eligible retail investors in Switzerland (the "Swiss Public Offering"). Eligible retail investors in Switzerland should not purchase or subscribe for any shares of Class A common stock referred to in this information except on the basis of information in the prospectus to be issued by SpaceX for purposes of the European and Swiss Public Offerings (the "European Prospectus"). The European Prospectus will be, if and when approved by the German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (Bundesanstalt für Finanzdienstleistungsaufsicht – "Bafin") and deposited (Hinterlegung) with a Swiss prospectus office for automatic acceptance in accordance with article 54(2) FinSA, available free of charge on the website of SpaceX at www.spacexipo.com. The approval of the European Prospectus by Bafin and/or the deposit of the European Prospectus with a Swiss prospectus office should not be understood as an endorsement of the securities.

Potential eligible retail investors in Switzerland should read the European Prospectus (including any documents incorporated by reference therein and any supplements thereto, if any) before making an investment decision in order to fully understand the potential risks and rewards associated with the decision to invest in the securities. Investment in shares entails numerous risks, including a total loss of the initial investment.

Other than in the context of the Swiss Public Offering, the shares of common stock of Space Exploration Technologies Corp. may only be offered, sold or advertised, directly or indirectly, in or into Switzerland (i) to any investor that qualifies as a professional client within the meaning of the FinSA or (ii) in any other circumstances falling within Article 36 FinSA.

EEA

This communication does not constitute a prospectus for purposes of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129, as amended (the "Prospectus Regulation") and legal provisions in connection therewith. In connection with the proposed offering to the public to eligible retail investors in Germany, Denmark, France, the Netherlands, Norway, Spain and Sweden (the "Covered EEA Countries"), which is part of the offering described in this communication (the "European Public Offering"), this communication is an advertisement for purposes of the Prospectus Regulation and legal provisions in connection therewith. The European Public Offering will only be made on the basis of the European Prospectus (as defined below). Eligible retail investors, which are individual persons or legal entities which do not qualify as qualified investors within the meaning of Article 2 point (e) of the Prospectus Regulation, in the Covered EEA Countries should not purchase or subscribe for any shares of Class A common stock referred to in this communication except on the basis of information in, and subject to the terms of, the prospectus to be issued by SpaceX in connection with the European Public Offering, which may differ from the terms set out in this communication (the "European Prospectus"). The European Prospectus will be, if and when approved by the German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (Bundesanstalt für Finanzdienstleistungsaufsicht – "Bafin"), available on the website of SpaceX at www.spacexipo.com and upon request of any investor and free of charge, a copy of the European Prospectus in electronic version shall be delivered to the relevant investor. The approval of the European Prospectus by Bafin should not be understood as an endorsement of the securities. Potential investors in the Covered EEA Countries where the European Public Offering will be made should read the European Prospectus (including any documents incorporated by reference therein and any supplements thereto, if any) before making an investment decision in order to fully understand the potential risks and rewards associated with the decision to invest in the securities. Investment in shares entails numerous risks, including a total loss of initial investment. In member states of the European Economic Area other than the Covered EEA Countries, this communication is only addressed to and directed at persons who are "qualified investors" within the meaning of Article 2 point (e) of the Prospectus Regulation. In addition, SpaceX may also offer any share of common stock in any member state of the European Economic Area in circumstances falling within the application Article 1(4) of the Prospectus Regulation not requiring the publication of a prospectus.

Esta comunicación no constituye un folleto a los efectos del Reglamento (UE) 2017/1129, en su versión modificada (el "Reglamento de Folletos") ni de las disposiciones legales relacionadas con el mismo. En relación con la oferta pública propuesta a inversores minoristas elegibles en Alemania, Dinamarca, Francia, los Países Bajos, Noruega, España y Suecia (los "Países del EEE Cubiertos"), que forma parte de la oferta descrita en esta comunicación (la "Oferta Pública Europea"), esta comunicación constituye un anuncio publicitario a los efectos del Reglamento de Folletos y de las disposiciones legales relacionadas con el mismo. La Oferta Pública Europea solo se realizará sobre la base del Folleto Europeo (según se define más adelante). Los inversores minoristas elegibles, personas físicas o personas jurídicas que no tienen la condición de inversores cualificados en el sentido del artículo 2, letra e), del Reglamento de Folletos, en los Países del EEE Cubiertos no deberán comprar ni suscribir ninguna acción ordinaria de Clase A a la que se hace referencia en esta comunicación salvo sobre la base de la información contenida en, y con sujeción a los términos de, el folleto que será emitido por SpaceX en relación con la Oferta Pública Europea, el cual podrá diferir de los términos establecidos en esta comunicación (el "Folleto Europeo"). El Folleto Europeo estará disponible, una vez aprobado, en su caso, por la Autoridad Federal de Supervisión Financiera de Alemania (Bundesanstalt für Finanzdienstleistungsaufsicht – "Bafin"), en el sitio web de la Sociedad en www.spacexipo.com y, a solicitud de cualquier inversor y de forma gratuita, se entregará al inversor correspondiente una copia del Folleto Europeo en versión electrónica. La aprobación del Folleto Europeo por parte de la Bafin no debe entenderse como un refrendo de los valores. Los potenciales inversores en los Países del EEE Cubiertos donde se realice la Oferta Pública Europea deberán leer el Folleto Europeo (incluido cualquier documento incorporado por referencia al mismo y cualquier suplemento del mismo, en su caso) antes de tomar una decisión de inversión, con el fin de comprender plenamente los riesgos y beneficios potenciales asociados a la decisión de invertir en los valores. La inversión en acciones conlleva numerosos riesgos, incluida la pérdida total de la inversión inicial. En los Estados miembros del Espacio Económico Europeo distintos de los Países del EEE Cubiertos, esta comunicación se dirige únicamente a personas que sean "inversores cualificados" en el sentido del artículo 2, letra e), del Reglamento de Folletos. Además, SpaceX también podrá ofrecer cualquier acción ordinaria en cualquier Estado miembro del Espacio Económico Europeo en circunstancias comprendidas dentro del ámbito de aplicación del artículo 1, apartado 4, del Reglamento de Folletos que no requieran la publicación de un folleto.

Australia

The Australian prospectus will be lodged with the Australian Securities and Investments Commission ("ASIC") in connection with SpaceX's proposed initial public offering of Class A common stock ("Securities") in Australia on 4 June 2026. The Australian prospectus will be available at www.spacexipo.com following lodgment with ASIC. The offer of Securities will be made in, or accompanied by, a copy of the Australian prospectus. A person should consider the Australian prospectus in deciding whether to acquire the Securities. Anyone wishing to acquire the Securities will need to complete the application form that is in or accompanies the Australian prospectus.

Japan

A securities registration statement relating to the initial public offering of shares of Class A common stock ("Securities") in Japan has been filed with the Kanto Local Finance Bureau in Japan; however, such registration statement has not yet become effective. Prior to the effectiveness of such registration statement, the Securities may not be acquired through, or sold in, the offering in Japan. Investors should carefully review the prospectus, and any amendment thereto (if any), to be prepared by Space Exploration Technologies Corp. concerning the initial public offering of the Securities in Japan, which can be obtained from Mizuho Securities Co., Ltd., Rakuten Securities, Inc. and SBI Securities Co., Ltd. prior to making any investment decision in connection with the initial public offering of the Securities in Japan.

About SpaceX

Founded in 2002, SpaceX is the only company building the integrated hardware and software infrastructure of the future across space, connectivity, and AI. At our core, we are builders. We design, manufacture, launch, and operate products and services built on cutting-edge technologies, including the world's most advanced rockets and spacecraft.

SOURCE Space Exploration Technologies Corp.

Contacts: Media, [email protected]; Investors, [email protected]