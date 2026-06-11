Space Exploration Technologies Corp. Announces Filing of Final Prospectus in Connection with Initial Public Offering

A supplemented PREP prospectus and any amendment will be accessible through SEDAR+ within two business days

STARBASE, Texas, June 11, 2026 /CNW/ - Space Exploration Technologies Corp. ("SpaceX") today announced that, in connection with its initial public offering of shares of Class A common stock, it has received a receipt for a base PREP prospectus dated June 11, 2026 filed with the securities regulatory authorities in each of the provinces and territories of Canada and is accessible on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

A supplemented PREP prospectus containing pricing information and any amendment will be accessible within two business days under SpaceX's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Access to the supplemented PREP prospectus and any amendment is provided in accordance with securities legislation relating to procedures for providing access to a supplemented PREP prospectus and any amendment.

An electronic or paper copy of the base PREP prospectus, the supplemented PREP prospectus when available and any amendment may be obtained, without charge, from RBC Dominion Securities Inc., 180 Wellington Street West, 8th Floor, Toronto, ON M5J 0C2, Attn: Distribution Centre, or via email at [email protected] by providing an email address or address, as applicable.

No securities regulatory authority has either approved or disapproved the contents of this news release. This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or solicitation of an offer to buy any of these securities in any jurisdiction in which the offering or sale is not permitted. This press release does not provide full disclosure of all material facts relating to the securities offered. In Canada, the offering is only made by prospectus. Investors should read the base PREP prospectus, the supplemented PREP prospectus and any amendment for disclosure of those facts, especially risk factors relating to the securities offered, before making an investment decision.

United States

A registration statement relating to the Class A common stock was declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission on June 11, 2026. This offering is being made only by means of a prospectus, copies of which may be obtained, when available, from: Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, NY 10282, by telephone at 866-471-2526 or by email at [email protected]; Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, Second Floor, New York, NY 10014 or by email at [email protected]; BofA Securities, Inc., Attention: Prospectus Department, NC1-022-02-25, 201 North Tryon Street, Charlotte, NC 28255-0001 or by email at [email protected]; Citigroup Global Markets, Inc., c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, New York 11717 or by telephone at 1-800-831-9146; or J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, New York 11717 or by email at [email protected] and [email protected].

About SpaceX

Founded in 2002, SpaceX is the only company building the integrated hardware and software infrastructure of the future across space, connectivity, and AI. At our core, we are builders. We design, manufacture, launch, and operate products and services built on cutting-edge technologies, including the world's most advanced rockets and spacecraft.

SOURCE Space Exploration Technologies Corp.

Contacts: Media: [email protected]; Investors: [email protected]