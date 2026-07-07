Sovereign space access for Germany and Canada: Isar Aerospace and Maritime Launch Services sign contract to advance orbital launch capability from Spaceport Nova Scotia

HALIFAX, NS and MUNICH, July 7, 2026 /CNW/ - Space company Isar Aerospace and spaceport operator Maritime Launch Services Ltd. (CBOE: MAXQ, OTCQB: MAXQF) have signed a contract under which Isar Aerospace will develop a dedicated launch complex for its Spectrum launch vehicle at Spaceport Nova Scotia near Canso, Canada. The agreement marks a decisive step toward advancing Canada's sovereign access to space and extending Isar Aerospace's end-to-end launch capability globally. Spaceport Nova Scotia is being developed as Canada's dual-use orbital spaceport, providing launch infrastructure for commercial, civil and defence missions and clients. The agreement builds on the letter of intent signed by both parties in May 2026.

Isar Aerospace offers fully integrated space access, covering the entire value chain--from designing and operating launch pad infrastructure to engineering and launching its in-house-developed Spectrum vehicle. Maritime Launch Services will provide the licensed launch site, including the launch pad, assembly, integration and testing (AIT) facilities, a launch operations center, and a facility for payload integration. Build-out is planned to begin in 2026, with first orbital launches targeted for 2028. The launch site will be designed to support frequent launches, with the potential for Spaceport Nova Scotia to offer additional capacity for future expansion. To anchor its North American presence, Isar Aerospace has established a dedicated Canadian entity, Isar Aerospace Canada Inc.

"We are excited to partner with Maritime Launch Services and launch Spectrum from Spaceport Nova Scotia. Together, we have moved from intention to execution at the pace global demand for space access requires," said Alexandre Dalloneau, Vice President Mission and Launch Operations, Isar Aerospace. "While every nation needs data from space, almost no nation has the end-to-end capability to access it independently. This makes launch capacity one of the most consequential bottlenecks in defence and intelligence today, and we are here to close it. Canada is the next step in our roadmap to bring full end-to-end launch capability to sovereign nations – and we are proud to be doing it here in, and together with, Canada."

Spaceport Nova Scotia's geographic position makes it one of the most strategically valuable launch sites in the Western Hemisphere, providing safe over-ocean launch trajectories and access to mid- to high-inclination and polar orbits that support Earth observation, communications, and defence missions for government and commercial operators alike. Launch operations by Isar Aerospace are expected to begin ramping up in 2028, with the potential to support up to 40 launches annually by 2029.

The facilities usage agreement has a 10-year term with the right for Isar Aerospace to renew for two additional 5-year terms. Maritime Launch Services will receive quarterly payments of US$3.75 million for the term of the agreement, other than a 30-month fee waiver period beginning at the end of the first year of the term, during which Maritime Launch Services will receive no quarterly payments. The period following the 30-month fee waiver period reflects the operational phase of the dedicated launch complex at Spaceport Nova Scotia. The agreement provides for additional fees per launch on a cost-plus basis payable to Maritime Launch Services for certain services.

"This agreement represents another important milestone in building Canada's sovereign launch capability," said Stephen Matier, President and CEO of Maritime Launch Services. "By combining Isar Aerospace's launch vehicle, Spectrum, with Spaceport Nova Scotia's licensed infrastructure, we are creating the conditions for reliable orbital launch services from Canada. As a multi-user spaceport, our role is to provide the infrastructure, regulatory framework, and operational support that enable launch providers to serve commercial, civil, and defence customers from Canadian soil."

Spaceport Nova Scotia is Canada's first licensed commercial orbital launch site and is designed as a multi-user spaceport supporting multiple launch providers and customers. Located on Nova Scotia's Atlantic coast, the site offers strategic access to key orbital inclinations while strengthening Canada's sovereign space capabilities and supporting allied access to space.

The agreement was signed earlier today in Ankara, Türkiye, by Daniel Metzler, Chief Executive Officer of Isar Aerospace, and Stephen Matier, President and Chief Executive Officer of Maritime Launch Services, during the NATO Summit Defence Industry Forum (NSDIF), bringing together government and industry leaders from across the Alliance to strengthen defence industrial cooperation.

The facilities usage agreement remains conditional upon the parties reaching mutual agreement by September 1, 2026, on a statement of work and certain programmatic milestones, handover of the designated launch pad to Isar Aerospace by November 1, 2026, and completion of additional infrastructure at the Spaceport by December 31, 2027.

Expanding a strategic roadmap

The Spaceport Nova Scotia agreement is the latest step in Isar Aerospace's deliberate expansion of sovereign launch infrastructure across Europe and allied nations. Having established its first launch site at Andøya, Norway, the company is now providing integrated launch capability from ground infrastructure to launch for North America.

This agreement represents another step in the execution of Maritime Launch Services' long-term strategy to build and operate Canada's first multi-user orbital spaceport. Rather than developing infrastructure for a single launch provider, the company is creating a shared launch ecosystem where government and commercial customers can access licensed launch infrastructure and operational services. As additional customers are added, the model is designed to increase infrastructure utilization, diversify revenue streams, and strengthen the long-term value of Spaceport Nova Scotia.

The strategic imperative is clear: NATO and allied governments are moving away from dependence on single-point or third-party launch providers and toward assured, sovereign access to orbit. Spaceport Nova Scotia is helping translate that strategic priority into operational launch capability for Canada and its allies.

About Isar Aerospace

The European space company Isar Aerospace offers launch services for transporting small and medium-sized satellites and satellite constellations into Earth orbit. The launch vehicles used to transport these satellites are developed, manufactured, and tested almost entirely in-house. Headquartered near Munich, Germany, Isar Aerospace was founded in 2018 and has grown to over 400 employees, working across 5 international locations. Private funding from international investors provides strong backing for the company's pioneering approach to scale and industrialize launch vehicle production through vertical integration. More information: www.isaraerospace.com

About Maritime Launch Services

Maritime Launch (CBOE: MAXQ, OTCQB: MAXQF) is a Canadian-owned commercial space company based in Nova Scotia. Maritime Launch is developing Spaceport Nova Scotia, a dual-use commercial spaceport designed to support both civil and defence-related space missions. The spaceport will provide satellite launch services to domestic and international clients across the global commercial space market, supporting a wide range of orbital inclinations from a single location.

Spaceport Nova Scotia is Canada's first commercial orbital launch complex, enabling launch vehicles to place satellites into low Earth orbit.

For more information, visit: www.maritimelaunch.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements contained herein that are not clearly historical in nature may constitute forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements included in this press release include (without limitation) statements regarding the continuing of the term of the facilities usage agreement, fees payable to Maritime Launch and the timing of such fees, the timing and nature of the build-out of the Spaceport Nova Scotia facility and anticipated launch timing.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are placed will occur. Although Maritime Launch has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements, there may be factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statement. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Risks and uncertainties that may cause such differences include but are not limited to: risks related to Maritime Launch's strategy going forward; capital requirements; risks related to interest rates and inflationary pressures on the cost of doing business; geopolitical events and changes, availability of third-party contractors and service providers, and other risks inherent in the industry in which Maritime Launch operates.

Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement and reflect the Company's expectations as of the date hereof and are subject to change thereafter. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, estimates or opinions, future events or results or otherwise, or to explain any material difference between subsequent actual events and such forward-looking information, except as required by applicable law.

SOURCE Maritime Launch Services Inc.

Press contact Isar Aerospace: Franziska Kegel, [email protected]; Press contact Maritime Launch Services, Sarah McLean, VP, Corporate Affairs, [email protected]