Isar Aerospace partners with Maritime Launch Services for orbital launch readiness from Nova Scotia

HALIFAX, NS and MUNICH, May 26, 2026 /CNW/ - Space company Isar Aerospace and Spaceport operator Maritime Launch Services Inc. (MLS) have signed a Letter of Intent to advance sovereign orbital launch readiness from Nova Scotia, Canada. The agreement brings together Isar Aerospace's orbital launch system and MLS's launch site, Spaceport Nova Scotia, which is strategically located for launches to support reliable access to mid- to high-inclination and polar orbits for Earth observation and communication satellites and constellations, supporting commercial and government missions.

"Space access is a prerequisite for every nation's security and economic resilience," said Alexandre Dalloneau, Vice President Mission and Launch Operations, Isar Aerospace. "With our unique capability to design, manufacture, and scale launch systems fully in-house--and to build the required ground infrastructure--we are well positioned to enable sovereign access to space – for Canada, Germany, and allied nations. By joining forces with MLS, we are establishing a path to rapid deployment of sovereign launch capability from North American soil."

"Partnerships are foundational to building launch capability, and we are pleased to work alongside Isar Aerospace as a strategic partner," said Stephen Matier, President and CEO of Maritime Launch Services. "Together, we are advancing launch infrastructure and capability that will strengthen Canada's role in the global space economy while helping build reliable, sovereign access to space."

Through this partnership, Isar Aerospace seeks to expand its launch services to cover mid- to high-inclination orbits for both commercial and government clients. The company's in-house developed launch vehicle 'Spectrum' is capable of deploying commercial and defence payloads of up to 1,000 kilograms. Isar Aerospace currently operates its dedicated polar launch site in Andøya, Norway.

MLS offers a fully licensed launch site in Canso, Nova Scotia, where infrastructure development is actively underway for the build-out of Spaceport Nova Scotia. Combined with its advantageous geographic location, the site is positioned to support the orbital trajectories required by a broad range of commercial and defence customers.

The partnership responds to a growing and urgent requirement across NATO and other allies for assured, independent access to space. Both Canada and Germany face increasing pressure to deploy and maintain key satellite constellations without reliance on third-party launch providers, as geopolitical instability continues to reshape national security planning.

About Isar Aerospace

The European space company Isar Aerospace offers launch services for transporting small and medium-sized satellites and satellite constellations into Earth orbit. The launch vehicles used to transport these satellites are developed, manufactured, and tested almost entirely in-house. Headquartered near Munich, Germany, Isar Aerospace was founded in 2018 and has grown to over 400 employees, working across 5 international locations. Private funding from international investors provides strong backing for the company's pioneering approach to scale and industrialize launch vehicle production through vertical integration. More information: www.isaraerospace.com

About Maritime Launch Services

Maritime Launch is a Canadian-owned commercial space company based in Nova Scotia. Maritime Launch is developing Spaceport Nova Scotia, a dual-use commercial spaceport designed to support both civil and defence-related space missions. The spaceport will provide satellite launch services to domestic and international clients across the global commercial space market, supporting a wide range of orbital inclinations from a single location.

Spaceport Nova Scotia is Canada's first commercial orbital launch complex, enabling launch vehicles to place satellites into low Earth orbit.

For more information, visit: www.maritimelaunch.com

SOURCE Maritime Launch Services Inc.

Press contact Isar Aerospace: Franziska Kegel, [email protected]; Press contact Maritime Launch Services: Sarah McLean, VP, Corporate Affairs, [email protected]