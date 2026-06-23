Southern Trust Selects Duck Creek to Deliver Seamless, Digital-First Insurance Payments

Duck Creek Embedded Payments and Policyholder Portal solutions will enhance Southern Trust's payment experience and improve operational efficiency

BOSTON, June 23, 2026 /CNW/ -- Duck Creek, the intelligent core of insurance, today announced that Southern Trust Insurance Company has selected Duck Creek Embedded Payments and Duck Creek Policyholder Portal to modernize its insurance billing and digital payments experience.

Duck Creek Embedded Payments will centralize insurance payment processing across digital channels while connecting Duck Creek Billing and Duck Creek Policyholder Portal into a unified financial ecosystem. The integrated solution enables Southern Trust to offer flexible digital payment options, improve payment visibility and reconciliation, and provide policyholders with secure self-service access to billing and account information. The initiative supports Southern Trust's commitment to delivering a modern insurance billing and payment experience while improving operational efficiency through a connected cloud-based platform.

The initiative creates a connected financial ecosystem that simplifies how policyholders view bills, make payments, and manage their accounts through a single digital experience. By bringing together billing, payments, and policyholder self-service, Southern Trust can reduce operational complexity, improve payment flexibility, strengthen financial visibility, and deliver a more modern insurance customer experience. The decision builds on Southern Trust's prior adoption of Duck Creek OnDemand Cloud Delivery, including Duck Creek Policy and Duck Creek Billing, as part of its broader cloud modernization strategy.

"Modernizing our payments ecosystem is an important step in delivering the experience our policyholders expect," said Kenny Morris, Chief Information Officer at Southern Trust. "We are simplifying how customers interact with us, expanding digital payment options, and creating a more connected and efficient process across our organization. This investment strengthens both customer experience and operational performance."

Through the deployment of Duck Creek Embedded Payments and Duck Creek Policyholder Portal, Southern Trust expects to:

Enhance the digital insurance payment experience for policyholders

Integrate Duck Creek Billing and create a unified payment framework

Provide flexible secure and convenient payment options

Improve billing reconciliation and payment visibility

Reduce manual processes and increase operational efficiency

As insurers continue to modernize legacy billing systems, integrated payment and self-service capabilities are becoming increasingly important for improving customer satisfaction, accelerating payment collection, and reducing administrative costs.

"Modern insurance payments require more than simply offering digital payment options," said Teresa Kim, Chief Financial Officer at Duck Creek. "What Southern Trust is building is a connected financial ecosystem where billing, payments, and policyholder engagement work together seamlessly. By integrating Duck Creek Billing, Embedded Payments, and Policyholder Portal, Southern Trust is reducing operational complexity, improving financial visibility, and delivering the frictionless digital experience policyholders increasingly expect."

About Southern Trust Insurance Company

Founded in 1968 and headquartered in Macon Georgia Southern Trust Insurance Company is a boutique property and casualty carrier committed to protecting families and businesses across the Southeast. Partnering with more than 300 independent agencies the company delivers both commercial and personal lines solutions tailored to the needs of its communities. Southern Trust has consistently earned an A- or stronger rating from A.M. Best for more than 40 consecutive years, underscoring its financial strength and long-standing reliability. Learn more at www.stins.com

About Duck Creek

Duck Creek is the intelligent core that leading insurers choose to build on. Purpose-built for property and casualty (P&C) and general insurance, Duck Creek unifies the full insurance lifecycle on a single platform with one data foundation. As an agentic platform, it connects intelligence across underwriting, policy, billing, claims, and payments workflows--where decisions are made and compliance is critical. Duck Creek enables carriers to launch products faster, adapt quickly to change, and grow with precision and confidence. Solutions are available individually or as a full suite via Duck Creek OnDemand. Visit www.duckcreek.com and follow Duck Creek on LinkedIn and X.

Media Contacts:

Marianne Dempsey / Tara Stred

[email protected]

SOURCE Duck Creek Technologies, Inc.