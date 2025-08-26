Eligible southern Ontario businesses can now apply for the Regional Tariff Response Initiative support to respond, adapt and compete amid shifting market conditions

HAMILTON, ON, Aug. 26, 2025 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada is focused on protecting Canadian workers, reinforcing the competitiveness of Canadian businesses and building one strong Canadian economy.

Today, the Honourable Evan Solomon, Minister of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Innovation and Minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Southern Ontario (FedDev Ontario), announced that the Regional Tariff Response Initiative (RTRI) is open in southern Ontario.

The RTRI is a three-year, $450-million national initiative, delivered through Canada's regional development agencies (RDAs), to help businesses overcome trade challenges. FedDev Ontario will deliver nearly $160 million in southern Ontario, with targeted support available for businesses in the steel and automotive industries.

The RTRI will invest in Canadian businesses affected by trade challenges by helping them improve productivity, expand and diversify markets, and strengthen domestic supply chain and trade resilience.

The Minister made the announcement while visiting Hooper Welding, a manufacturer of pressure vessels and custom steel fabrication for the oil, gas and nuclear sectors.

Canada's new government is building big, building bold, and building the strongest economy in the G7 using our homegrown industry, workforce and talent.

Quotes

"Southern Ontario businesses are under pressure in today's shifting trade landscape. The Regional Tariff Response Initiative is supporting our businesses by giving them the tools they need to innovate, diversify, and grow, especially in key sectors like steel and auto, which are critical to our infrastructure and clean economy. By backing local economies and helping companies expand into new markets, we are not only securing Canada's future prosperity, but helping build a stronger, more resilient and more productive economy that creates good jobs, drives competitiveness, and supports long-term growth across the region."

- The Honourable Evan Solomon, Minister of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Innovation and Minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Southern Ontario

"Businesses here in Hamilton and across southern Ontario are feeling the impact of global trade challenges and rising costs. The Regional Tarriff Response Initiative will provide the support to help businesses to respond, adapt and compete amid shifting market conditions."

- John-Paul Danko, Member of Parliament for Hamilton West–Ancaster–Dundas

Quick facts

The Regional Tariff Response Initiative will enable businesses to open doors to new markets, boost productivity, and will strengthen domestic supply chains. Visit the website to learn more about the program.

The RTRI is part of a broad set of tariff support measures, including the Large Enterprise Tariff Loan Facility, the Business Development Bank of Canada's Pivot to Grow initiative, and support for the steel sector through the Strategic Innovation Fund. Together, these efforts demonstrate a commitment to reinforcing Canada's industrial strength and defending good jobs across the country.

The RTRI is part of a broad set of tariff support measures, including the Large Enterprise Tariff Loan Facility, the Business Development Bank of Canada's Pivot to Grow initiative, and support for the steel sector through the Strategic Innovation Fund. Together, these efforts demonstrate a commitment to reinforcing Canada's industrial strength and defending good jobs across the country.

Founded in 1952 as a welding repair shop, Hooper Welding Enterprises Limited has grown to be a recognized global leader in the design and manufacture of pressure equipment for the oil, gas and nuclear sector.

