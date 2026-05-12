Sour Puss officially reclaims its place on shelves from coast to coast

With the iconic liqueur back on shelves and the launch of party-ready Shocktails, Sour Puss marks its triumphant return nationwide.

MONTREAL, May 12, 2026 /CNW/ - Great news for cocktail lovers: Sour Puss is finally back on Canadian shelves. Following November's highly publicized announcement about moving production to Canada, the iconic brand confirms today that its famous flavoured liqueurs are once again available in every province across the country, ensuring the brand's triumphant return to the national stage.

Sour Puss reveals today the new Shocktails. Photo credit : courtesy - Sour Puss (CNW Group/Phillips Distilling Company)

In November, news of its "made in Canada" return generated remarkable excitement nationwide, creating a wave of media coverage and a genuine sense of nostalgia among fans. This enthusiastic reception highlights Canadians' love for the brand, and their eagerness to see it back behind the bar, in cocktails, and at celebrations.

"We were truly touched by the response from the public! Sour Puss holds a special place in the local cocktail culture, and we're thrilled to put these products back into consumers' hands. The excitement across the country confirms just how strong the connection to the brand remains, and we're proud to see it reclaim its place nationwide." -- Rumi Jaffer, Sales Director, Phillips Distilling Company

Now Available Nationwide: Retail and On Premise

Sour Puss is now available coast to coast through provincial liquor boards and authorized retailers, with confirmed listings in every province. In addition to its strong retail presence, the brand is also making its highly anticipated return to bars, restaurants, and nightlife venues nationwide. From classic mixed drinks to vibrant new cocktail creations, Sour Puss is once again a staple both on shelves and behind the bar.

All signature flavors are back on shelves:

Red (Raspberry)

Green (Green Apple)

Blue (Blue Tropical)

Golden (Passionfruit Mango)

Next-Level Innovation: Introducing Sour Puss "Shocktails"

To celebrate this homecoming, the brand is doing more than just restocking the classics, with the launch of Sour Puss Shocktails. As the RTD (Ready-to-Drink) segment continues to outpace traditional spirits, Shocktails are designed to attract a new generation of Gen Z and Millennial consumers. Shocktails deliver wild flavour in a portable, party-ready 355mL slim can. The debut Raspberry Lemonade flavour is spirit-based, carbonated, and clocks in at 7% ABV, offering a convenient, party-ready option for consumers.

Sour Puss Shocktails have been rolling out across Canada since mid-March, with availability varying by location. They can be purchased individually or in convenient four-packs, ideal for enjoying at home or on the go.

About Phillips Distilling Company

Phillips Distilling Company, one of North America's most innovative and enduring distilled spirits producers, has been at the forefront of quality and craftsmanship for over a century. Founded in 1912 and headquartered in Princeton, Minnesota, Phillips Distilling Co. is a family-owned business recognized for its acclaimed portfolio, including Sour Puss Liqueurs, Kamora Coffee Liqueur, and Phillips Butter Ripple. As the premier leader in liqueurs and cordials, Phillips Distilling Company combines a legacy of excellence with a commitment to sustainability and responsible business practices, balancing success with accountability to its customers, communities, and the environment. Enjoy with friends and always in moderation.

SOURCE Phillips Distilling Company

Source and Media Relations: BROUILLARD, [email protected]