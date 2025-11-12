Sour Puss Now Made in Canada - The iconic flavored liqueur brand establishes production in Québec: a strong strategic and economic move

As part of this shift, Sour Puss will completely cease Canadian production in the United States. Production will be carried out in partnership with Station 22 Distillery, located on Rue des Futailles in Montréal, selected among 19 Canadian production sites evaluated by Phillips Distilling Company. The U.S.–Canada trade dispute influenced the company's decision to relocate production to Canada.

"Canadians have appreciated Sour Puss for many years, and we are proud to bring its production home for the first time. This strategic move allows us to better meet consumer expectations while demonstrating that our local manufacturing sector has nothing to envy from other North American markets. We have been delighted by the capabilities and responsiveness demonstrated by our Canadian production partners." -- Rumi Jaffer, Director of Sales, Phillips Distilling Company

Sour Puss launched in Canada in 1998 and quickly became one of the country's most popular flavored liqueurs. In 2024 alone, more than one million bottles were sold nationwide for a total sales value exceeding $23 million across Canada. In standardized volume terms, this represents 89,264 cases (12 bottles per case) sold across Canada in 2024.

The return of the products to the Canadian marketplace will support employment across several provinces, notably in Québec, but also across Canada.

A Long-Awaited Return to Store Shelves

The raspberry-flavored liqueur is scheduled to return to shelves in December 2025. The rollout aims to reconnect the brand with its local audience and celebrate the revival of a product that has long been part of Canadian popular culture, allowing consumers who have been unable to find Sour Puss since March to once again enjoy festive, colorful cocktails during the holiday season.

