Transformative five-year project, launched in partnership with Global Affairs Canada, will support over 18,000 disadvantaged youth in building climate-resilient futures

OTTAWA, ON, Aug. 12, 2025 /CNW/ - As the world marks International Youth Day, a day recognizing the unique contributions and challenges of youth in global development, SOS Children's Villages Canada celebrates the launch of its new initiative: Green Growth: Empowering Youth for a Green Future (Green Growth). This project addresses the social and environmental challenges facing disadvantaged youth, particularly young women, in building sustainable economic futures.

Green Growth is a five-year initiative launched in partnership with the Government of Canada through Global Affairs Canada. It aims to help over 18,000 young people in Ethiopia, Rwanda, and Somalia overcome barriers to employment and entrepreneurship, and prepare for careers in green and emerging industries. The project targets the most vulnerable youth in urban and semi-rural areas, including those who have lost parental care or are at risk of losing it, are not in education, employment, or training (NEET), or belong to other marginalized groups, such as youth with special needs and teenage or single mothers.

The United Nations Sustainable Development Goals Report 2025 highlights that youth face persistently high unemployment challenges with one in five young people NEET globally, leaving them without opportunities to build skills or gain work experience. Young women are twice as likely to be affected than young men. Climate change is further disrupting youth access to economic opportunities, especially for young women, as climate-induced disasters displace millions, worsen food insecurity, and heighten social instability. Ethiopia, for example, is still recovering from the worst drought in 40 years, followed by severe flooding, while under the threat of yet another drought.

"SOS Children's Villages is proud to launch the Green Growth project in partnership with Global Affairs Canada," said Thomas Bauer, President and CEO of SOS Children's Villages Canada. "Youth unemployment and climate change are twin crises that are deeply interconnected – especially in vulnerable regions like East Africa. Green Growth offers a powerful solution by equipping young people with the skills, training, and opportunities they need to build sustainable livelihoods in sectors that are both climate-resilient and part of the solution to the climate crisis. Whether through clean energy, sustainable agriculture, or green technologies, young people can be drivers of economic recovery and environmental sustainability."

Green Growth is designed to respond to the specific needs of vulnerable young people living in high-risk areas of Ethiopia, Rwanda, and Somalia. The project will strengthen youth skills and expand access to employment and entrepreneurship opportunities in green and emerging sectors by:

Partnering with technical and vocational education and training institutions to deliver accessible, gender-sensitive, and practical training

Removing barriers to education, hands-on training, employment, and entrepreneurship for marginalized youth

Equipping young people with market-relevant technical and green skills to increase their employability

Providing entrepreneurship training and business development services to help youth start and grow small businesses

Building partnerships with the private sector to increase access to decent employment and support youth-led enterprises

In addition to helping equip over 18,000 young people with the skills for employment and entrepreneurship, Green Growth will work with employers, business development partners and financial institutions to create paths to employment and entrepreneurship – bridging the gap between education and employment. The project is expected to indirectly benefit an additional 81,000 youth with improved access to education and employment, generating lasting impact for families and communities.

About SOS Children's Villages Canada

SOS Children's Villages Canada, founded in 1969, is a member of the world's largest charitable federation focused on supporting children and young people without parental care, or at risk of losing it. Protecting children and their rights for over 75 years, SOS Children's Villages now operates in more than 130 countries and territories.

We take a holistic, child and youth-centred approach to help children, young people, families, and communities succeed in the long term. We strengthen families to prevent child abandonment, provide loving homes for children in need, support the most vulnerable during disasters and emergencies, and educate and empower children and youth to reach their full potential and break the cycle of poverty for themselves and future generations.

Visit soschildrensvillages.ca to learn more and join us in ensuring that no child grows up alone.

