Sorona® and WGSN Announce Top Bio-Based Material Trends of 2027

Bio-based materials emerge as a leading trend shaping the future of fashion across athleisure and luxury ready-to-wear apparel

NEWARK, Del., July 28, 2026 /CNW/ -- Sorona®, the partially bio-based polymer from Covation Biomaterials (CovationBio™), and global trend forecasting authority WGSN today release the material trends shaping the textile industry through 2027 and beyond following a comprehensive examination of bio-based functional fiber applications and global data.

Highlights

Global bio-based materials market projected to reach USD 285.3 billion by 2029, growing at 14.5% CAGR (source: Market Data Forecast)

Consumer insights: Searches for "natural fibers" are rising. Wool base layer (+61%), cotton leggings (+21%) year-over-year (source: Google Trends)

Three apparel innovation trends shaping product development through 2027

Sorona® is a commercially available solution for natural fiber blends, partially made with renewable plant-based ingredients

These findings arrive at a pivotal moment as global fashion brands navigate the pressures of shifting supply chains paired with evolving consumer expectations. The global biomaterials market is projected to reach USD 285.3 billion by 2029, growing at a compound annual rate of 14.5%, a pace that significantly outstrips conventional textile and synthetic fiber sectors. Consumer search data tells the same story: searches for "natural fibers" have surged, with wool base layer terms rising 61% and cotton leggings 21% year-over-year. Interest in "chemical-free materials" is trending upward globally with no signs of slowing.

The three major trends expected to influence apparel development:

New Nature, which explores circular, bio-based, and hybrid fiber combinations built around a new understanding of natural materials;

Climate Flex, which addresses the growing demand for temperature-regulating, performance-ready fabrics in a changing climate

Sensory Empowerment, reflecting consumer priorities around skin-safe, tactile, wellness-forward textiles.

Across all three trends, Sorona® provides commercially available solutions that help brands combine bio-based content with the high-performance attributes consumers expect including stretch recovery, wrinkle resistance, breathability, durability, and comfort. Partially made with renewable plant-based ingredients, Sorona® can be blended with natural or cellulosic fibers to address the inherent performance limitations of those fibers while preserving their natural texture and feel.

Through its established Common Thread Fabric Certification Program, and 25-year history collaborating with an ecosystem of mills, brands, and designers, Sorona® has built a modern model for how apparel designers source performance stretch fabrics, restorative comfort knits, and woven textiles for luxury casualwear, ready-to-wear, athleisure, smart sportswear, and uniforms.

About Sorona®

Sorona® is an innovative, 37% bio-based polymer delivering a unique combination of comfort and high-performance for over 25-years. Its inherent softness, stretch recovery, breathability, and wrinkle resistance help create fabrics that look better, feel better, and last longer. As a filament or staple fiber, Sorona® blends effortlessly with natural and cellulosic fibers such as wool, cotton, and linen, bringing enhanced performance to athleisure, activewear, casualwear, and ready-to-wear apparel. For more information, visit Sorona.com and follow @soronafiber on Instagram.

About CovationBio

Founded in 2022 in Newark, Delaware, Covation Biomaterials LLC is a leading global innovator of commercially available high-performance, sustainable solutions for the apparel and homegoods industries. The company's legacy of groundbreaking scientific innovation began with the commercialization of Sorona® polymer 25 years ago, and continues today with the promise to deliver novel biomaterials at scale across multiple industries including its latest innovation bioPTMEG, with plans for commercialization in 2026. For more information, visit CovationBio.com and follow on LinkedIn.

About WGSN

WGSN is the world's leading trend forecaster, with 28 years of expertise spanning 38 cities across six continents. Using its proprietary methodology, WGSN transforms macro trend analysis into actionable, consumer-centric strategies for brands and manufacturers worldwide. Visit wgsn.com for more information.

Media Contact: Heather Barbod, [email protected]

SOURCE CovationBio