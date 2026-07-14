U.S.-produced bicomponent yarn by CovationBio, now available throughout the U.S. and Latin America with regional distribution partner Mercados Internacionales

NEWARK, Del., July 14, 2026 /CNW/ -- Today, Covation Biomaterials LLC ("CovationBio®") introduces Sorona® elasterell-p fiber. Made with partially plant-based Sorona® polymer, it is the first U.S. produced bicomponent stretch fiber offered by CovationBio. Sorona® elasterell-p fiber is now commercially available through regional distribution partner Mercados Internacionales (MI), across the U.S. and Latin America with local stock and regional customer service to meet growing demand.

Sorona® elasterell-p fiber delivers durable stretch and exceptional shape retention without the use of elastane so garments keep their fit and recover their shape wear-after-wear, wash-after-wash.

Sorona® elasterell-p fiber delivers durable stretch and exceptional shape retention without the use of elastane so garments keep their fit and recover their shape wear-after-wear, wash-after-wash. Designed for apparel applications that rely on responsive and durable stretch, including activewear and workwear, Sorona® elasterell-p fiber offers the added benefit of its bio-based foundation, giving apparel brands the dual benefit of garments that perform and have a lower environmental footprint.

"Sorona® elasterell-p fiber is our first branded fiber," says CovationBio CEO Steven Ackerman. "As a partially bio-based polymer, Sorona® has been an ingredient in innovative textile solutions used by leading apparel brands worldwide. With the introduction of Sorona® elasterell-p fiber, we're pairing our reputation for trusted performance and sustainability benefits with a new stretch solution built for what brands need next."

MI is the regional sales and market development partner for Sorona® in Latin America. Local inventory of Sorona® elasterell-p fiber is now available for a broad range of apparel applications including activewear, athleisure, workwear, uniforms, and other fabrics requiring durable stretch and recovery.

Since its debut, Sorona® polymer has grown into a globally recognized ingredient for apparel and home goods with a reputation for combining improved environmental impact with uncompromising performance for some of the world's most recognizable brands. It is used to add softness, stretch, durability, and warm breathability to fabrics across a variety of applications including activewear, outerwear, workwear, ready-to-wear, high-fashion, carpet, and more.

For more information about Sorona® elasterell-p fiber, visit Sorona.com and follow brand announcements on the CovationBio LinkedIn and Sorona Instagram (@Soronafiber) pages.

About Sorona®

Sorona® is an innovative, 37 percent bio-based polymer delivering a unique combination of comfort and high-performance for over 25-years. Its inherent softness, stretch recovery, breathability, and wrinkle resistance help create fabrics that look better, feel better, and last longer. As a filament or staple fiber, Sorona® blends effortlessly with natural and cellulosic fibers such as wool, cotton, and linen, bringing enhanced performance to athleisure, activewear, casualwear, and ready-to-wear apparel. For more information, visit Sorona.com and follow @soronafiber on Instagram.

About CovationBio

Founded in 2022 in Newark, Delaware, Covation Biomaterials LLC is a leading global innovator of commercially available high-performance, sustainable solutions for the apparel and homegoods industries. The company's legacy of groundbreaking scientific innovation began with the commercialization of Sorona® polymer 25 years ago, and continues today with the promise to deliver novel biomaterials at scale across multiple industries including its latest innovation Xatryx® bioPTMEG, with plans for commercialization in 2026. For more information, visit CovationBio.com and follow on LinkedIn.

About Mercados Internacionales

Mercados Internacionales (MI) specializes in advanced materials for the textile industry. Supporting partners such as CovationBio and Lenzing AG, MI provides supply chains for polymers, fibers, filaments, and yarns. MI provides market intelligence, product development, inventory access, with special attention to customer service and logistics.

Media Contact: Heather Barbod, [email protected]

SOURCE CovationBio