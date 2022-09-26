What is happening?

TORONTO, Sept. 26, 2022 /CNW/ - QSL International Ltd. is proposing the Sorel-Tracy Port Terminal Project, a new port terminal located in the industrial-port zone of Sorel-Tracy, Quebec. The Impact Assessment Agency of Canada (the Agency) invites the public and Indigenous groups to review the summary of the Initial Project Description and provide comments on the proposed project. This feedback will help the Agency prepare a summary of issues and inform its decision as to whether this project requires an impact assessment.

How can I participate?

Comments should be submitted online by visiting the project home page on the Canadian Impact Assessment Registry (reference number 83969). The summary of the Initial Project Description is also available on the Registry. Participants who wish to provide their input in a different format can contact the Agency by writing to [email protected].

Submit your comments online in either official language by 11:59 p.m. on October 17, 2022. All comments received will be published online as part of the project file.

Participant funding will be available to eligible participants during this comment period and details will be announced shortly on the Registry. The Agency will retroactively reimburse eligible participants for their participation in this first comment period.

Virtual Information Sessions

The Agency invites the public and Indigenous groups to attend a virtual information session via Zoom to learn more about the project, the impact assessment process, and how to submit comments on the summary of the Initial Project Description.

English Sessions French Sessions Tuesday, October 11, 2022, from 7:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. EDT Tuesday, October 11, 2022, from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. EDT

Wednesday, October 12, 2022, from 7:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. EDT

If interested, we invite you to register by emailing [email protected] at least three hours in advance of the session, and please indicate which session you would like to attend. For more information on the sessions, please contact the Agency using the project email above.

Will there be more opportunities to participate?

This is the first federal comment period for the project. If the Agency determines a federal impact assessment is required, the public and Indigenous groups will have additional opportunities to comment over the course of the impact assessment process.

What is the proposed project?

QSL International Ltd. is proposing the construction and operation of a new port terminal in the industrial-port zone of Sorel-Tracy, Quebec. As proposed, the Sorel-Tracy Port Terminal Project would include a new floating wharf and related intermodal infrastructures. The project would support the transportation of agricultural goods, fertilizers, road salt and oversized steel parts and would accommodate up to 35 ships per year.

SOURCE Impact Assessment Agency of Canada

For further information: For media inquiries, contact the Agency's media relations team by writing to [email protected], or by calling 343-549-3870,