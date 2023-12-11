CHIBOUGAMAU, QC, Dec. 11, 2023 /CNW/ - SOQUEM, a subsidiary of Investissement Québec, is pleased to announce the first results from the autumn 2023 exploration drilling program on its Cardinal Property. The property, wholly owned by SOQUEM, is situated 80 km southeast of Chibougamau (Fig. 1).

Highlights

Figure 1. Location of the Cardinal project (CNW Group/SOQUEM) Figure 2. Location of drill holes relative to the Tau BField of a VTEM plus survey (CNW Group/SOQUEM) Figure 3. Discovery of the Richelieu Zone in drill hole 1438-23-003. (CNW Group/SOQUEM)

Discovery of a new mineralized zone, named Richelieu , where drill hole 1438-23-003 returned grades of 0.47% nickel, 0.76% copper, 0.07% cobalt, 0.29 g/t palladium, 0.34 g/t platinum and 0.17 g/t gold over 34.6 metres starting at 72.4 m .

, where drill hole 1438-23-003 returned grades of 0.47% nickel, 0.76% copper, 0.07% cobalt, 0.29 g/t palladium, 0.34 g/t platinum and 0.17 g/t gold over 34.6 metres starting at . 4 of the 6 holes drilled on the Richelieu Zone intersected semi-massive to massive sulphide horizons.

A second horizon of 1.9 metres of semi-massive sulphides was also intersected 2.1 km southeast of the Richelieu Zone.

Analytical results are pending for all drill holes.

The aim of the 9-hole drilling program (1,736 m) was to discover new magmatic Ni-Cu mineralization in the Grenville parautochthonous zone, an under-explored region close to infrastructures, enabling low-cost exploration.

All holes in this maiden drilling program were designed to test electromagnetic conductors modelled from a VTEM plus survey conducted by Geotech Ltd. Mineralized ultramafic units were intersected in 7 of the 9 drill holes (Fig. 2).

Hole 1438-23-003 intersected a mineralized zone (named Richelieu) with grades of 0.47% Ni, 0.76% Cu, 0.07% Co, 0.29 g/t Pd, 0.34 g/t Pt, 0.17 g/t Au over 34.6 m (Table 1). Mineralization consists of massive, semi-massive and disseminated sulphides with net and brecciated textures in an undeformed olivine clinopyroxenite (Fig. 3). Assays are pending for all drill holes.

Table 1. First assay results from the 2023 program

Hole Name From

(m) To (m) Length*

(m) Ni (%) Cu (%) Co (%) Pd (g/t) Pt (g/t) Au (g/t) Zone 1438-23-003 72,4 107,0 34,6 0,47 0,76 0,07 0,29 0,34 0,17 Richelieu incl. 72,4 77,6 5,2 0,54 0,81 0,08 0,35 0,37 0,10 incl. 85,0 105,0 20,0 0,57 0,84 0,08 0,35 0,41 0,20

*Intervals are presented as drill core lengths







About Cardinal

The property, 19.5 km by 14 km, is located on the Nitassinan of Mashteuiatsh. It consists of 351 mining titles, all acquired in 2023 and 100% owned by SOQUEM. The property is the result of a target generation project, part of the government's strategy for developing critical and strategic minerals. This project aims to develop the geological potential of the Grenville parautochthonous belt, a region close to major infrastructures that also has some of the sparsest geological knowledge in Quebec.

SOQUEM's work has led to the discovery of several ultramafic intrusions and boulder trains mineralized with magmatic sulphides. SOQUEM will conduct geophysical surveys and additional drilling in 2024.

Analytical protocols

Strict QA/QC protocols were implemented, including the insertion of certified reference material samples and blanks. All samples were sent to the ALS Geochemistry laboratory in Val-d'Or for preparation and analysis.

Samples were weighed, crushed, pulverized and then dissolved by the 4-acid method and analyzed by ICP-MS/OES for 48 elements. If the value for metals such as Cu and Ni exceeded 1%, the sample was re-assayed by 4-acid digestion followed by ICP-AES analysis.

For gold (Au), platinum (Pt) and palladium (Pd), 50 g of material was analyzed by fire assay and inductively coupled plasma atomic emission spectroscopy (ICP-AES) finish.

Qualified person

The technical information contained in this press release has been reviewed by geologist Catherine Jalbert, Vice-President of SOQUEM, acting as a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

About SOQUEM

SOQUEM, a subsidiary of Investissement Québec, is dedicated to the exploration, discovery and development of mining properties in Quebec. SOQUEM also contributes to maintaining strong local economies. Proud partner and ambassador for the development of Quebec's mineral wealth, SOQUEM relies on innovation, research, and strategic minerals to be well positioned for the future.

