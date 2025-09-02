SOMI Lands on Bybit Token Splash With Prizes Galore

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Sept. 2, 2025 /CNW/ -- Bybit , the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, has announced the upcoming listing of SOMI, the native token of the Somnia blockchain on Bybit Spot . A Token Splash event dedicated to SOMI featuring a total prize pool of 5,000,000 SOMI tokens will offer two ways to win rewards for eligible participants.

SOMI represents Somnia, a groundbreaking high-performance, cost-efficient, EVM-compatible Layer 1 blockchain capable of processing over 1,000,000 transactions per second with sub-second finality. Designed to serve millions of users simultaneously and powers real-time mass-consumer applications including games, social platforms, and metaverses, enabling developers to build fully on-chain experiences at unprecedented scale.

Bybit Exclusive: SOMI Token Splash

From September 2, 2025, 1:00 PM UTC to September 17, 2025, 11:00 AM UTC, eligible Bybit Token Splash participants can complete simple tasks for a share of two SOMI prize pools:

New User Exclusive - 3,000,000 SOMI Prize Pool: 500 SOMI in rewards per qualifying user for the first 6,000 new users to complete registration, identity verification, and deposit tasks. Trading Incentive - 2,000,000 SOMI Prize Pool: Up to 2,000 SOMI per qualifying user who trades at least 500 USDT worth of SOMI on Bybit Spot.

Rewards are distributed on a first-come, first-served basis until all rewards are unlocked. Upon listing, SOMI will be fully integrated with Bybit's advanced trading infrastructure, including:

Spot Grid Bot compatibility for automated trading strategies

BSC Network support for deposits and withdrawals

Integration with Bybit Lens for real-time market analysis and trending insights

Terms and conditions Apply. For details on eligibility and restrictions, users may visit: SOMI listing on Bybit Spot and SOMI Token Splash

About Bybit

Bybit is the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, serving a global community of over 70 million users. Founded in 2018, Bybit is redefining openness in the decentralized world by creating a simpler, open and equal ecosystem for everyone. With a strong focus on Web3, Bybit partners strategically with leading blockchain protocols to provide robust infrastructure and drive on-chain innovation. Renowned for its secure custody, diverse marketplaces, intuitive user experience, and advanced blockchain tools, Bybit bridges the gap between TradFi and DeFi, empowering builders, creators, and enthusiasts to unlock the full potential of Web3. Discover the future of decentralized finance at Bybit.com .

