SOMA GOLD SUBMITS PTO MINING PERMIT APPLICATION FOR NECHÍ PROJECT IN COLOMBIA

VANCOUVER, BC, April 8, 2026 /CNW/ - Soma Gold Corp. (TSXV: SOMA) (OTC: SMAGF) (WKN: A2P4DU) ("Soma" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has submitted the PTO (Permiso de Trabajo de Obra) mining permit application for its Nechí Project in the Department of Bolívar, Colombia.

Nechí is an underground development project located approximately 350 km from Medellín and 65 km north of the Company's El Bagre Complex. It comprises the El Catorce, Santa Elena, and Santa María deposits, all of which have undergone successful test mining with mineralized material processed at the Company's El Bagre Mill. Existing underground workings at Nechí are expected to facilitate an accelerated ramp-up.

The submission of the PTO application represents a key milestone in advancing the Nechí Project to commercial production.

"Submitting the PTO application marks a significant step forward for Soma," said Geoff Hampson, CEO of Soma Gold Corp. "Once approved, the Nechí Mine is expected to provide an additional 250 tonnes per day of feed to our El Bagre Mill, translating to incremental production of approximately 25,000 gold equivalent ounces per year. We expect this to position Nechí as a meaningful contributor to our growth strategy in Colombia, further leveraging our existing processing infrastructure."

The Company anticipates receiving approval of the permit before the end of 2026.

ABOUT SOMA GOLD

Soma Gold Corp. (TSXV: SOMA) is a profitable mining company focused on gold production and exploration. The Company owns over 430 sq. kilometers of mineral concessions following the prolific OTU fault in Antioquia, Colombia, and two fully permitted mills located within 25 kilometers of each other, with a combined milling capacity of 675 TPD. The El Bagre Mill operates at 450 TPD and the El Limon Mill restarted operations in Q3 2025. Internally generated funds are being used to finance a regional exploration program.

With a solid commitment to sustainability and community engagement, Soma Gold Corp. is dedicated to achieving excellence in all aspects of its operations.

The Company also owns an exploration property near Tucuma, Para State, Brazil that is currently under option to Ero Copper Corp.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

"Geoff Hampson"

Chief Executive Officer and President

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

All statements, analysis and other information contained in this press release about anticipated future events or results constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "seek", "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "expect" and "intend" and statements that an event or result "may", "will", "should", "could" or "might" occur or be achieved and other similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are subject to business and economic risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results of operations to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on estimates and opinions of management at the date the statements are made. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements even if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by applicable laws. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

SOURCE Soma Gold Corp.

For further information, please contact Andrea Laird, telephone: +1-604-259-0302