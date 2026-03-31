SOMA GOLD'S COLOMBIAN SUBSIDIARY RENEWS CARBON NEUTRALITY CERTIFICATION FOR SECOND CONSECUTIVE YEAR

VANCOUVER, BC, March 31, 2026 /CNW/ - Soma Gold Corp. (TSXV: SOMA) (WKN: A2P4DU) (OTC: SMAGF) ("Soma" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its Colombian subsidiary, Operadora Minera SAS ("Operadora"), has successfully renewed its carbon neutrality certification for the 2024 reporting period, marking the second consecutive year the Company has achieved this distinction.

The certification, independently verified and issued by Bureau Veritas – BVQI Colombia Ltd., confirms that Operadora has maintained carbon neutrality for Scope 1 (direct emissions) and Scope 4 (indirect emissions from products used by the organization) under the internationally recognized PAS 2060:2014 standard. Operadora remains the first and only mining company in Colombia to hold this certification.

2024 Certification Highlights:

Total verified emissions of 1,367.40 tonnes CO₂e for the 2024 period

100% of emissions offset through verified carbon credits

Offsets sourced from the Galilea Amé forest conservation project, registered with the Biocarbon Registry

Independent third-party verification completed by Bureau Veritas with reasonable assurance and a 5% materiality threshold

Héctor Meléndez, Soma's Colombia Country Manager, stated: "Renewing our carbon neutrality certification demonstrates that our commitment to environmental leadership is not a one-time achievement but an ongoing operational standard. We continue to prove that responsible mining and meaningful climate action can go hand in hand."

The Company's sustainability strategy continues to build on its foundation of 100% renewable hydroelectric power, operational efficiencies, and verified carbon offsets through REDD+ conservation projects in Colombia.

ABOUT SOMA GOLD

Soma Gold Corp. (TSXV: SOMA) is a profitable mining company focused on gold production and exploration. The Company owns over 430 sq. kilometers of mineral concessions following the prolific OTU fault in Antioquia, Colombia and two fully permitted mills located within 25 kilometers of each other, with a combined milling capacity of 675 tpd. The El Bagre Mill operates at 450 TPD and the El Limon Mill restarted operations in Q3 2025. Internally generated funds are being used to finance a regional exploration program.

With a solid commitment to sustainability and community engagement, Soma Gold Corp. is dedicated to achieving excellence in all aspects of its operations.

The Company also owns an exploration property near Tucuma, Para State, Brazil that is currently under option to Ero Copper Corp.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

"Geoff Hampson"

Chief Executive Officer and President

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

All statements, analysis and other information contained in this press release about anticipated future events or results constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "seek", "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "expect" and "intend" and statements that an event or result "may", "will", "should", "could" or "might" occur or be achieved and other similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are subject to business and economic risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results of operations to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on estimates and opinions of management at the date the statements are made. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements even if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by applicable laws. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

SOURCE Soma Gold Corp.

For further information, please contact Andrea Laird, telephone: +1-604-259-0302