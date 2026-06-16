SOMA GOLD APPOINTS MR. WYLIE HUI AS CFO

ALSO ANNOUNCES ENHANCEMENTS TO THE COLOMBIAN OPERATIONS TEAM

VANCOUVER, BC, June 16, 2026 /CNW/ - Soma Gold Corp. (TSXV: SOMA) (WKN: A2P4DU) (OTC: SMAGF) (the "Company" or "Soma") is pleased to announce the appointment of Wylie Hui, CPA, CA, FEA, as Chief Financial Officer ("CFO") of the Company, effective July 13, 2026.

Geoff Hampson, President and CEO of Soma Gold, commented, "We are very pleased to welcome Wylie to the Soma team. He brings an outstanding track record across the mining and resource sectors, with deep expertise in financial reporting, capital markets, and public company governance. His experience working with TSX-listed companies and his strong operational background make him an excellent fit as we continue to strengthen our senior and operational management team to support our growth strategy. We look forward to his contributions as we work to create long-term value for our shareholders."

About Wylie Hui

Mr. Hui is a Chartered Professional Accountant (CPA, CA) and Family Enterprise Advisor (FEA) based in Vancouver, British Columbia, with over 25 years of finance and operational experience across the mining and natural resources industries. He has served as Chief Financial Officer for a number of publicly listed companies, including Eastern Platinum Limited, BQE Water Inc., UEX Corporation, and Sandfire Resources America Inc. Mr. Hui is the founder and principal of Altastra Office Systems Inc., through which he has provided CFO, controllership, and financial consulting services to a broad range of public and private companies. Earlier in his career, he held senior positions at BDO Canada LLP, where he served as Director and Financial Due Diligence Leader, and at Ernst & Young LLP, where he held roles in Transaction Advisory Services and Risk Advisory Services. Mr. Hui holds an Arts (Economics) degree from Western University.

Mr. Hui stated, "I am excited to join the Soma Gold team at what is a very dynamic time for the Company. Soma has built a solid operational foundation in Colombia, and I look forward to working alongside Geoff and the broader team to support the Company's financial operations and strategic objectives."

Soma is also pleased to announce several key management changes at its operating company, Operadora Minera S.A., in Colombia, as follows:

Juan Guillermo Mejía Franco has been appointed as Director of Processing Plant.

Juan has more than 17 years of experience in Colombia and internationally across various industrial sectors. His career has enabled him to develop extensive expertise in the management, optimization, and leadership of production processes focused on achieving high standards of safety, operational efficiency, and productivity. He has the capability to design, implement, and improve strategies that contribute to the sustainable growth of operations, resource optimization, and value creation for organizations.

Santiago José Correa Ocampo has been appointed Manager of Sustainability, with responsibility for all social and environmental issues, as well as the formalization of small miners.

Santiago has extensive experience as a Senior Mining Projects Manager, leading mining investment and development projects in line with international sustainability, social responsibility, and environmental management standards. He has strong knowledge of applying the ICMM (International Council on Mining and Metals) guidelines, the Equator Principles, the IFC Performance Standards, the TSM (Towards Sustainable Mining) program, and the World Bank Environmental, Health, and Safety Guidelines for extractive industries. He has experience in integrated project management from technical, administrative, and strategic perspectives, coordinating public and private stakeholders for prevention, diagnosis, planning, design, implementation, supervision, and control of sustainable mining initiatives. He has led environmental and social impact assessments, land management, environmental permitting, stakeholder engagement, and regulatory compliance processes.

Diana Alejandra García Martínez has been appointed Director of Social Engagement.

Diana is a specialist in Project Management, Corporate Communications, and Social Work with more than 18 years of experience leading social and community projects in the mining sector. She has extensive experience in the formulation, management, execution, and evaluation of programs and projects focused on sustainable development, social management, corporate social responsibility, and strengthening stakeholder relationships.

Andrés Felipe Quintero Gómez has been appointed Director of Exploration.

Andrés has 18 years of experience in the mining industry, with strong expertise in geology applied to underground mining of different metals, as well as planning, management, and control of mining operations. Throughout his career, he has actively participated in initiatives focused on resource optimization, productivity improvement, and strategic decision-making for the sustainable development of mining projects. Experience includes geological mapping analysis, interpretation of sampling and drilling data, geological logging, grade control, blending, mining operations, interpretation of technical plans, and geological modeling. His technical expertise has contributed to mineral resource evaluation, operational risk reduction, and generation of reliable information for planning and execution of mining activities.

Yane Carolina Junca Rojas has been appointed Manager of Finance and Accounting.

Carolina is a Certified Public Accountant and Master's degree holder in Finance with more than 12 years of professional experience in the mining and manufacturing sectors, leading financial, accounting, tax, and internal control processes focused on regulatory compliance, resource optimization, and value creation for organizations. She has extensive experience in financial planning, preparation and analysis of financial statements, budgeting, treasury management, cost management, auditing, taxation, management control, and project evaluation. She has actively contributed to the implementation and strengthening of OpEx and CapEx management, financial indicator analysis, risk management, and support for executive decision-making.

David Andrés Stand Niño has been appointed Manager of Administration.

David is an Industrial Engineer specializing in Regulatory Compliance and Business Logistics, with more than 11 years of professional experience in the mining sector, leading and managing logistics, administrative, and compliance processes to optimize operations, improve supply chain efficiency, and ensure compliance with legal and corporate requirements. He has solid experience in planning, coordinating, and controlling logistics operations, procurement and sourcing management, inventory administration, transportation of materials and equipment, international trade, contract management, and process optimization. Additionally, he has extensive knowledge in implementing and monitoring regulatory compliance systems, risk management, internal audits, due diligence, and ensuring adherence to national and international standards applicable to the mining industry.

Geoff Hampson, President and CEO of Soma Gold, further comments, "The addition of Mr. Hui as CFO is part of an effort over the last six months to enhance the experience and depth of our Colombian management team. The new team members bring a wide range of experience and best practices, and we expect to see benefits across all aspects of our company, including mining and processing, mine planning, resource management, cash flow management, and cost controls. A series of major events will occur in the next 18 months, and with these additions to the team, we are ensuring the management experience and capability is in place to support the planned growth."

ABOUT SOMA GOLD

Soma Gold Corp. (TSXV: SOMA) is a profitable gold mining company focused on production and exploration in Colombia. The Company holds over 430 square kilometres of mineral concessions along the prolific OTU fault in Antioquia and operates two fully permitted mills located within 25 kilometres of each other, with a combined milling capacity of 675 tpd and permitted expansion capacity of 1,400 tpd. The El Bagre Mill operates at 450 tpd, and the El Limon Mill resumed operations in Q3 2025. The Company finances its regional exploration program through internally generated funds.

With a solid commitment to sustainability and community engagement, Soma Gold Corp. is dedicated to achieving excellence in all aspects of its operations.

The Company also owns an exploration property near Tucum, Para State, Brazil that is currently under option to Ero Copper Corp.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

"Geoff Hampson"

Chief Executive Officer and President

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

All statements, analysis and other information contained in this press release about anticipated future events or results constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "seek", "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "expect" and "intend" and statements that an event or result "may", "will", "should", "could" or "might" occur or be achieved and other similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are subject to business and economic risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results of operations to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on estimates and opinions of management at the date the statements are made. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements even if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by applicable laws. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

SOURCE Soma Gold Corp.

For further information, please contact Andrea Laird, telephone: +1-604-259-0302