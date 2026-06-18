SOMA GOLD ANNOUNCES DELIVERIES TO THE EL BAGRE GOLD COMPLEX FROM AURORA AND EL LIMON MINES

VANCOUVER, BC, June 18, 2026 /CNW/ - Soma Gold Corp. (TSXV: SOMA) (WKN: A2P4DU) (OTC: SMAGF) (the "Company" or "Soma") is pleased to announce that the Explosives Permit, which is the final permit required to re-commence operations at the Aurora Mine, has been granted and shipments of mineralized material to the El Bagre Gold Complex will commence immediately. In addition, mining of mineralized material at the historic El Limon Mine has commenced, with shipments to the El Bagre Mill also underway.

The Aurora Mine was purchased by Soma in 2024. The previously producing mine is being fully rehabilitated, with new power, ventilation and hoisting systems being installed. Underground workings are being upgraded, with new rail lines being installed and development work on Levels 5 and 6 underway. The development work is producing mineralized material, which is being shipped to the El Bagre Gold Complex. Commercial Production is expected in Q3 or Q4, when production will reach the permitted 20 TPD. In the interim, 10-15 TPD of mineralized material will be shipped to the mill for processing.

The El Limon Mine operated from 1995 until its closure in 2020 due to low gold prices, after which it was allowed to flood. The mine has now been dewatered to Level 5, and several stopes and pillars remaining from pre-closure operations are being mined, with shipments to the El Bagre Mill. Additional exploration and testing are needed to fully quantify the remaining resource, but El Limon represents a valuable additional source of mineralized material for the mill in the interim.

The Company also announces the delivery of a new underground haul truck, ordered last year to support growing operations at the Cordero Mine. As Cordero has expanded, haul distances have increased, necessitating additional haulage capacity to meet production targets. The new truck arrives as average grades at Cordero return to anticipated levels.

Geoff Hampson, Soma's CEO, states, "The combination of increased production at Cordero and deliveries from the Escondida, El Limon, and Aurora Mines increases the total tonnage of feed material produced. Once full production at these mines is achieved, it will justify the start of processing at the El Limon Mill. The addition of sorting equipment at El Bagre will further enable the processing of feed from the Nechi Mine, which is expected to commence production in Q3 2027. Work continues to source additional feed material from Lemoncito Norte, Diamantina, and other small, formalized and legal mining operations in the region."

ABOUT SOMA GOLD

Soma Gold Corp. (TSXV: SOMA) is a profitable gold mining company focused on production and exploration in Colombia. The Company holds over 430 square kilometres of mineral concessions along the prolific OTU fault in Antioquia and operates two fully permitted mills located within 25 kilometres of each other, with a combined milling capacity of 675 tpd and permitted expansion capacity of 1,400 tpd. The El Bagre Mill operates at 450 tpd, and the El Limon Mill resumed operations in Q3 2025. The Company finances its regional exploration program through internally generated funds.

With a solid commitment to sustainability and community engagement, Soma Gold Corp. is dedicated to achieving excellence in all aspects of its operations.

The Company also owns an exploration property near Tucum, Para State, Brazil that is currently under option to Ero Copper Corp.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

"Geoff Hampson"

Chief Executive Officer and President

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

All statements, analysis and other information contained in this press release about anticipated future events or results constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "seek", "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "expect" and "intend" and statements that an event or result "may", "will", "should", "could" or "might" occur or be achieved and other similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are subject to business and economic risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results of operations to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on estimates and opinions of management at the date the statements are made. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements even if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by applicable laws. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

SOURCE Soma Gold Corp.

For further information, please contact Andrea Laird, telephone: +1-604-259-0302