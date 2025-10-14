RIGAUD, QC, Oct. 14, 2025 /CNW/ - Solpak, a Canadian leader in meal packaging and thermal delivery solutions, proudly marks its 20th anniversary. For two decades, the company has supported more than 600 foodservice organizations across Canada with turnkey solutions that combine operational efficiency, environmental responsibility, and food safety.

Michel-Olivier Brazeau, David Salerno, Keven Yvon. (CNW Group/Solpak)

This milestone coincides with a significant shift in the company's ownership structure. Two key members of the management team have officially joined as shareholders: Keven Yvon, Vice President, Client Relations & Support, and Michel-Olivier Brazeau, Vice President, Business Development, Finance & Performance.

"As Solpak's founder, I'm proud to see the company entering this new chapter with a strong next generation of leaders and an expanded national presence," said David Salerno, Founder and President of Solpak. "Welcoming Keven and Michel as shareholders is a natural step in Solpak's evolution and reinforces our long-term commitment to our company's sustainability, values, people, and clients."

With this strengthened leadership, Solpak continues to establish itself as an essential partner in the food packaging chain, from sealing equipment to containers and thermal bags. Its integrated approach enables caterers, institutions, and food processors to equip themselves, source their materials, and optimize their operations through a single, trusted, and dedicated partner.

About Solpak

Solpak is a Canadian leader in meal packaging and delivery solutions. The company serves more than 600 food service organizations, including home meal programs, schools, healthcare institutions, and private facilities, offering innovative, eco-friendly solutions tailored to their needs. With its turnkey approach, friendly service, and efficient delivery, Solpak helps clients streamline their operations while making a positive impact on the environment.

Media contact: Michel-Olivier Brazeau, Vice President, Business Development, Finance & Performance, Email: [email protected], Phone: 1-877-476-57