Founded in 1977 by Denis Lefrançois and André Riendeau, Solotech was initially dedicated solely to audio. Then, lighting, video, audiovisual expertise and collaboration tools were added. Forty-five years later, the company has 18 locations across the planet, 1,360 employees and an overflowing project portfolio! This success is based on significant milestones, including the arrival in 2013 of three major Canadian investors solidifying its foundation, ambitious organic expansion plans, and multiple acquisitions in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. And recently, the addition of an Online store and virtual technology expertise to an already extensive offering. Solotech was agile with its growth into new, state-of-the-art facilities to better manage its operations and immense equipment inventory. The company also expanded its clientele far beyond entertainment to include, among others, corporate, transportation, government, houses of worship, and education.

Martin Tremblay, President and CEO of Solotech: "I am thrilled by this anniversary, its shows how seasoned Solotech is in the industry. For 45 years, customer needs have inspired us to consistently deliver the best of technology and the best of ourselves. The outstanding know-how of our employees is at the heart of our success, and I am very proud of it. We look to the future with enthusiasm as we have just added virtual productions, webcasting and augmented reality to our expertise; it will allow us to support even more clients in achieving avant-garde projects."

The professionals at Solotech continue their mission to deliver on the highest quality of standards, from boardrooms to arenas and everything in between. Their work perfectly embodies the values of the company: passion, innovation, excellence, respect, and collaboration. After more than four decades, Solotech has always remained true to its mission to develop and implement innovative AV and entertainment technology solutions to create a unique experience every time, everywhere.

What really sets Solotech apart today? Its uniqueness: no other company has such a comprehensive and diversified offering under one roof. Solotech is proud of how far it has come and, above all, is looking forward to celebrating its future milestones with its valued employees, customers and partners.

Technology for the future of business and entertainment: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uSMqHUvNKgY

Founded 45 years ago, Solotech is a world leader in audiovisual and entertainment technology with 18 strategic locations in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom and China. Thanks to an inventory encompassing over 300 renowned manufacturers, Solotech is the single source for audio, video, lighting, rigging, soft goods, control and collaboration solutions and services. The company is internationally recognized for its expertise in Live Productions and Systems Integration in various markets, namely music, sports, business, culture and education. Clients can also benefit from its Service Center, Online Store and virtual technology know-how. Solotech is fully supported by three major shareholders: Claridge, Desjardins Capital and Investissement Québec. The company employs 1,360 professionals in its offices located in Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Nashville, Miami, Orlando, Pensacola, London, Birmingham, Manchester, Calgary, Toronto, Montreal, Ottawa, Quebec City, Saguenay, Halifax, Macau and Hong Kong. The company owns many brands, including SSE Audio, Wigwam, Capital Sound, BCS Audio, Pro Sound & Video, SEAL, Miami StageCraft, Morris Light and Sound, PSSL, CBCI, in addition to its partners Waveform and XR Studios.

