Solink® Strengthens AI Leadership with Toronto Office Opening

As demand for AI-driven video Intelligence accelerates, Solink is taking Canadian innovation global

OTTAWA, ON, March 9, 2026 /CNW/ -- Solink ®, the leader in AI-driven video intelligence, today announced the opening of a new office in Toronto, advancing its mission to accelerate AI in the physical world through smarter security and operational insights. Solink's platform is deployed at more than 35,000 locations across 60 countries, supporting many of the world's most recognized brands.

The new Toronto office marks an important step in Solink's continued growth and expansion. The space will serve as a strategic base to attract top talent and accelerate partnerships in Canada's largest business market. As Solink continues to scale its AI-driven video intelligence platform, this expansion reinforces the company's commitment to accelerate the physical economy through AI - helping organizations improve security, streamline operations, reduce loss, and drive measurable business outcomes across their footprint.

The office expansion will be celebrated today at 10:00 AM with Vic Fedeli, Ontario's Minister of Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade recognizing Solink's growth and leadership in AI innovation, followed by a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

"The opening of Solink's new Toronto office reflects the growing global demand for AI-driven technologies developed here in Ontario," said Vic Fedeli, Minister of Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade. "As AI rapidly reshapes industries around the world, homegrown innovators like Solink are equipping businesses with the tools they need to improve efficiency, boost productivity, and stay competitive."

"Solink is a global company, supporting the largest brands around the world. Solink is also a proud Canadian company that will continue to tap into the world-class talent and ambition in the Canadian market," said Michael Matta, CEO of Solink. "We're proud to see Canadian innovation shaping how organizations around the world think about AI in the physical world. What began in Ottawa has evolved into a global platform, helping businesses turn data from security cameras into intelligence that allows for smarter decisions, measurable ROI, and increased revenue."

About Solink

Solink is the leader in AI-driven video intelligence for security, loss prevention, and operations. By connecting video, data, and operational systems in one platform, Solink helps organizations automatically detect and validate risks, inefficiencies, and key issues in real time. With AI-powered visibility, context-rich insights, and automated workflows, Solink empowers teams to see more, know more, and do more - improving safety, reducing loss, and enhancing performance across every location. Learn more at www.solink.com .

Media Contact

Guyer Group for Solink

[email protected]

SOURCE Solink