Solink® strengthens AI leadership with Ottawa expansion

As demand for AI-Driven Video Intelligence accelerates, Solink is taking Canadian innovation global

OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 23, 2025 /CNW/ - Solink ®, a leader in AI video intelligence, today announced a major expansion of its Ottawa headquarters as global demand grows for AI that helps solve crime and improve operations through security camera data.

The new, larger space will serve as a hub for innovation, collaboration, and customer success -- supporting Solink's mission to help organizations drive better business outcomes through smarter security and operational insight. By combining AI and cloud-based video intelligence, Solink enables companies to not only make their operations safer and more efficient, but also uncover opportunities to improve performance, reduce loss, and increase ROI at scale.

The company's continued investment in AI research and development reinforces its commitment to putting Canadian-built intelligence to work around the world. From retail and restaurants to financial institutions and logistics, Solink's technology is transforming how organizations use video to understand their physical spaces and make faster, data-driven decisions.

This milestone comes as Solink now supports more than 35,000 locations across 60 countries and has added over 200 new team members in the past two years.

The office expansion will be celebrated today at 10:00 AM with The Honourable Evan Solomon, Minister of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Innovation, and Member of Parliament Jenna Sudds recognizing Solink's growth and leadership in AI innovation, followed by a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

"Canadian companies are turning AI into real productivity gains -- from the shop floor to the storefront. Solink is a great example of how homegrown technology can scale globally, helping businesses get smarter, safer, and more efficient. This is the kind of Canadian leadership we're backing across the country." -- The Honourable Evan Solomon, Minister of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Innovation

"Solink is a global company, with its roots based in Canada," said Michael Matta, CEO of Solink. "We're proud to see Canadian AI powering global businesses, helping them strengthen security, improve operations, and uncover new opportunities through the power of video intelligence. Our growth in Ottawa reflects both where we came from and where we're headed: leading the next wave of intelligent security and operational insight on a global scale."

About Solink

Solink is an AI-cloud video security and analytics platform that transforms existing cameras, access controls, and operational technologies--such as POS and labor management -- into powerful tools for security, loss prevention, and business intelligence. Trusted by leading brands across 35,000+ locations in more than 60 countries, Solink has built a reputation as a trusted partner that will go above and beyond to help customers succeed. Learn more at www.solink.com.

