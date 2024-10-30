Solink® Introduces Product Advancements That Reflect What Computer Vision Was Meant to Be

Solink AI analyzes video and data and provides reliable and accurate results to unlock business value



OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 30, 2024 /CNW/ - Solink ®, a leading cloud physical security company for business, today unveiled a groundbreaking suite of AI product enhancements that not only enhance security measures but also deliver greater visibility and control for business operations.

Solink is turning the promise of computer vision into reality for our customers with the power of Artificial Intelligence (AI). Solink is already the leading platform for cloud-based video management with over 350,000 connected devices, but now, powerful and easy-to-use AI experiences come together not only to address safety, but to allow organizations to enhance efficiency, improve decision-making processes, and understand customer behavior.

"We are entering a new era of computer vision, one that is foundationally benefiting from the advancements of AI," said Mike Matta, CEO, Solink. "What sets Solink apart is our commitment to zero configuration, eliminating the need for human tuning for accuracy and continuous training so that every connected device gets smarter over time. As we continue to expand the applications of AI in our platform, the future promises exciting opportunities for innovation and growth for our customers."

The newest functionalities launched today include Sidekick AI, which enables customers to create and receive alerts based on natural language queries. For example, an organization can create an alert to be received if a location opens late, if shelves are less than 50% stocked, if any employees not wearing a uniform, using natural language queries.

Marketing and sales teams can track shopper engagement with high accuracy, analyze foot traffic, and detect purchasing patterns with Solink's People Analytics. Businesses can use this data to optimize store layouts, design personalized marketing campaigns, and enhance customer engagement, leading to improved customer experiences and increased sales.

Compliance teams will benefit from automatically checking against the latest Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) policies to ensure customer and employee safety.

Matta adds, "As the name implies, Solink partners with businesses to be a 'Sidekick' to security practitioners and operations teams. We offer a platform designed for impact, flexibility and scalability. As businesses are challenged to do more with less, Solink Sidekick AI will multiply the benefits of security infrastructure in an efficient way."

Hear more details from Solink CEO Mike Matta and our product leaders on the Solink AI launch webinar, October 30, 2024 at 12:00 ET. Register here .

Solink AI is available today. For more information, visit solink.com/ai.

About Solink

Solink is the leader in video security for businesses of all sizes. Solink's hardware and software is purpose-built for business owners, IT and security teams. Solink integrates with over 300 solutions to help give visibility into business. With over 30,000 customer locations in 32 countries, Solink helps provide customers of all sizes with peace of mind for their security and operations. Solink has built a reputation as a trusted partner that solves real business problems for many of the world's most respected brands. For more information, visit www.solink.com. If you'd like to try Solink, click here .

SOURCE Solink

Media Contact: Shauna White, [email protected]