A Strategic Move to Enhance Global Expertise and Service for Autodesk and Bluebeam Clients across Canada

TORONTO, Oct. 7, 2025 /CNW/ - SolidCAD, a leading Canadian provider and consultant of technology solutions for the architecture, engineering, construction, and manufacturing sectors, is excited to announce that it has been acquired by Symetri, a global leader in digital solutions for industries that design, build and manufacture. SolidCAD has operated in Canada as a subsidiary within the Cansel Group of Companies. This transaction marks Symetri's entry into the Canadian market.

SolidCAD-Symetri (CNW Group/SolidCAD, A Symetri Company)

Symetri is part of Addnode Group, an internationally recognized leader in digital transformation. Through this acquisition, SolidCAD joins Symetri's global network of over 1,000 employees in 30 offices across Europe, the United States and Brazil, serving more than 25,000 customers.

Symetri is an Autodesk Platinum Partner and its focus on innovation and sustainability aligns perfectly with SolidCAD's mission: to simplify technology so people can work smarter, with greater clarity and confidence.

Strategic Alignment with Autodesk and Bluebeam

This marks a significant moment for SolidCAD, as the organization joins forces with Symetri to strengthen its alignment with Autodesk and Bluebeam. As SolidCAD operates as Bluebeam's only Sapphire Partner and Autodesk's largest Platinum Partner in Canada, they can combine expertise of both companies. Clients across Canada will benefit from an expanded portfolio of solutions, deeper industry knowledge, and enhanced support tailored to the evolving needs of design, manufacturing and construction professionals.

Expanded Solutions: Naviate, Sovelia and CQ Products & Services

As part of this transition, SolidCAD will introduce Symetri's renowned Naviate, Sovelia and CQ products and services to the Canadian market. Naviate and Sovelia offers advanced productivity tools for Autodesk users, while CQ delivers comprehensive licence deployment and optimisation solutions. This addition broadens the range of innovative tools available to clients, helping organizations optimize workflows and achieve new levels of efficiency.

Commitment to Clients and Employees

SolidCAD, Symetri, and Addnode Group are united in their commitment to ensuring a seamless transition for all clients and employees. There will be no disruptions to ongoing projects, service agreements, or day-to-day operations. Clients can expect the same high level of expert consulting and support, while employees will continue to work within a collaborative and growth-focused environment. The integration aims to create new opportunities for professional development and knowledge sharing.

Leadership Perspectives

Marcus Tateishi, President, SolidCAD: "Joining Symetri and Addnode Group is a tremendous step forward for SolidCAD. Our clients will benefit from an expanded set of solutions and global expertise, while our team gains new opportunities to innovate and grow. We remain dedicated to delivering the best possible service and support."

Martin Trudelle, CEO of Cansel Group: "This acquisition represents a positive and strategic development for SolidCAD. As SolidCAD continues to grow, we see tremendous value in them joining an organization that truly understands their business units, their partners, and the broader CAD industry. With SolidCAD's deep involvement in this space, we are confident that their clients will benefit from even stronger and more aligned support, empowering them to thrive in an ever-evolving technological landscape."

Jens Kollserud, CEO, Symetri: "We are delighted to welcome SolidCAD into the Symetri and Addnode Group team. Together, we will deliver even greater value to our clients, combining local expertise with global resources. Our shared vision focuses on innovation, sustainability, and empowering our customers to achieve their goals."

Looking Ahead

SolidCAD's acquisition by Symetri opens a new chapter of growth, collaboration, and innovation. Clients and partners can look forward to enhanced support, a broader range of solutions, and ongoing dedication to their success.

Fort Capital Partners acted as the financial advisor to Cansel and SolidCAD in this transaction

About SolidCAD

SolidCAD is Canada's largest Autodesk Platinum Partner and the country's only Bluebeam Sapphire Partner, specializing in technology consulting for architecture, engineering, construction, and manufacturing industries. With a legacy of adaptation and innovation, SolidCAD empowers clients to design, collaborate, make, and manage with confidence. As the leading provider in Canada, SolidCAD delivers tailored solutions that drive transformation and success across industries, backed by top-tier expertise, award-winning support, and a full suite of professional services

About Symetri

Symetri creates and provides technology solutions and services for design, engineering, construction and manufacturing businesses. We empower people to work smarter for a better future by ensuring they have access to the expertise and technology they need to improve their performance and sustainability.

Symetri was founded in Sweden in 1989 and has grown to a team of over 1000 people with offices throughout Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Finland, UK, Ireland, US and Brazil. Symetri is an Autodesk Platinum Partner, Autodesk Authorised Training Centre (ATC) and Autodesk Global Service Provider.

Symetri is part of Addnode Group AB, whose B shares are listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm. Addnode Group offers business-critical IT solutions to selected markets in both the private and public sectors.

For more information, visit: www.symetri.com.

About Addnode Group

Addnode Group acquires, operates, and develops cutting-edge enterprises that digitalize society. With 2,700 employees across 20 countries, Addnode Group is a leading global provider of software and services for design, construction, product data, and facility management.

For more information, visit: www.addnodegroup.com/

SOURCE SolidCAD, A Symetri Company

