SOLAR INCOME FUND INC., ALLAN GROSSMAN, CHARLES MAZZACATO, and KENNETH KADONOFF, File No. 2019-35
Ontario Securities Commission
Jan 12, 2023, 14:37 ET
TORONTO, Jan. 12, 2023 /CNW/ - The Tribunal issued its Reasons and Decision and an Order in the above noted matter.
A copy of the Reasons and Decision and the Order dated January 11, 2023 are available at capitalmarketstribunal.ca
