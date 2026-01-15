Solar Drones Unlocking a Multi-Billion-Dollar Flight Economy as Investors Hone in on New Opportunity

Long-Endurance UAVs Powered by Solar Energy Are Unlocking New Commercial and Defense Revenue Streams

Market News Updates News Commentary

NEW YORK, Jan. 15, 2026 /CNW/ -- The solar drone industry--referring to unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) powered in whole or part by solar energy--is emerging as a compelling niche within the broader aerospace and UAV markets. Unlike traditional battery-dependent drones, solar drones harness photovoltaic cells mounted on their wings and surfaces to extend flight endurance dramatically, reduce operational costs, and lower environmental impact. This unique value proposition is increasingly attracting attention from commercial sectors such as agriculture, environmental monitoring, and telecommunications), defense agencies seeking persistent surveillance capabilities, and investors focused on sustainable technology advancements while also keeping a close eye on Active Companies such as: VisionWave Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: VWAV), The Boeing Company (NYSE: BA), ParaZero Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: PRZO), AeroVironment Inc. (NASDAQ: AVAV) and Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: KTOS).

A report from the Business Research Company said "that the growth can be attributed to growing demand for long-endurance and sustainable UAV operations, advancements in lightweight photovoltaic panels and energy-efficient propulsion systems, rising adoption of solar-powered drones in environmental monitoring and agriculture, technological improvements in power management and flight control systems, early adoption in surveillance and mapping applications for remote areas."

From a market value and growth perspective, forecasts vary depending on the research source and segment definitions, but most projections point to healthy long-term expansion. Conservative analyses estimate the solar-powered UAV market approaching or exceeding $2B to $3B by the mid-2030s at mid-single-digit to low double-digit CAGRs. More aggressive outlooks--often encompassing a wider set of solar drone technologies and applications--see the total solar drone market expanding into the multi-billion-dollar range, with some reports forecasting growth from roughly $3.2 Billion in 2025 to over $14 Billion by 2034 (nearly a five-fold increase) on sustained demand for long-endurance, eco-friendly aerial platforms.

VisionWave (NASDAQ: VWAV) Announces European Expansion with Follow-On Order and Strategic Distribution Agreement in Italy and Spain - VisionWave Holdings Inc. ($VWAV) ("VisionWave" or the "Company") a global leader in AI-integrated autonomous vehicles, drones, and sensing solutions, today announced the continued expansion of its European operations, driven by accelerating commercial activity in Italy through its wholly owned subsidiary, Solar Drone Ltd.

Building on this accelerating commercial activity, VisionWave has secured a follow-on hardware order from an existing European client and entered into a strategic agreement to represent and distribute the Company's product portfolio across Italy and Spain. The client is a leading maintenance and facility management corporation with a broad operational footprint, supporting multiple private and state-owned solar energy assets as well as national and private utility infrastructure.

The agreement expands VisionWave's commercial reach in Southern Europe with the goal of positioning the Company to scale advanced drone-enabled services across energy and infrastructure markets. The new generation of VisionWave payloads is engineered for maximum operational flexibility across critical infrastructure, including:

Universal 'Drone-Agnostic' Compatibility: Using VisionWave's proprietary Adaptation Kit, the payloads can be attached to and operated with any compatible third-party drone platforms, enabling clients to upgrade existing fleets without vendor lock-in.

Heavy-Duty Performance: Fully optimized for heavy-lift drones capable of carrying loads exceeding 200 lbs (90 kg), supporting demanding industrial maintenance tasks.

Power Grid Maintenance: Designed for the cleaning and inspection of high-voltage insulators, a critical function for maintaining grid resilience and reducing the risk of flashover-related outages.

Application Versatility: Adaptable for both vertical structures (power pylons, buildings, road signs, and wind turbines) and horizontal infrastructure (large-scale solar panels and rooftops).

Extended Endurance: Enhanced power management enables longer operational durations, allowing for significantly extended mission times compared to previous payload generations.

"The launch of our universal Adaptation Kit and our expansion into power grid maintenance mark important milestones in VisionWave's 2026 growth strategy," said Douglas Davis, Executive Chairman and Interim Chief Executive Officer of VisionWave. "By delivering drone-agnostic technology capable of meeting the rigorous demands of commercial-scale solar operations and high-voltage insulator cleaning, we are removing long-standing barriers for large utility and facility management operators. Combined with our expanding distribution presence in Italy and Spain, we believe this this follow-on order positions VisionWave as a key technology provider supporting Europe's energy infrastructure."

Continued… Read this full release and additional news for VWAV by visiting: https://finance.yahoo.com/quote/VWAV/news/

Other recent developments in the tech/military/drone industries include:

The Boeing Company (NYSE: BA) will release its financial results for the fourth quarter of 2025 on Tuesday, January 27. President and Chief Executive Officer Kelly Ortberg and Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Jay Malave will discuss the results and company outlook during a conference call starting at 10:30 a.m. ET.

The event webcast, news release and presentation materials, as well as a subsequent transcript, can be accessed on the Events and Presentations section of www.boeing.com/investors. Participants are encouraged to verify access to the webcast and materials prior to the start of the event.

Recent coverage of Boeing's drone operations included: Skydweller has developed a unique solar-powered drone. This drone has a wingspan larger than a Boeing 747 and can carry payloads of up to 881 pounds (400 kg). This significantly improved over previous solar UAVs, which had limited use because they couldn't carry heavy loads.

AeroVironment Inc. (NASDAQ: AVAV), a leading provider of all domain autonomous systems, recently announced the launch of the Mission Specialist Wraith, the newest addition to the Mission Specialist Unmanned Underwater Vehicle (UUV) series developed by its wholly owned subsidiary, VideoRay. Designed for demanding subsea operations, Wraith delivers a new level of agility, power, and control in a compact, expeditionary-ready platform.

Engineered for extreme agility and precision in challenging subsea environments, Wraith delivers true six-degree-of-freedom maneuverability through 10 vectored thrusters, allowing it to hold any attitude--vertical, inverted, or fully rolled--while maintaining stability, power, and control in strong currents and at depth. The platform supports a wide range of payloads, including advanced imaging, navigation, and manipulation tools, making it well suited for subsea inspection, defense, and scientific missions.

ParaZero Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: PRZO), an aerospace defense company pioneering smart, autonomous solutions for the global manned and unmanned aerial systems (UAS) industry, recently reflected on a transformative 2025 for its DropAir™ Precision Airdrop System – turning battlefield lessons from recent wars into validated, life-saving technology now expanding to civilian, medical, and humanitarian markets worldwide.

Founded in 2014 by aviation professionals and drone industry veterans, ParaZero is a recognized leader in advanced drone technologies, supporting commercial, industrial, and governmental operations worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes SafeAir, an autonomous parachute recovery system designed for aerial safety and regulatory compliance; DefendAir, a counter-UAS net-launching platform for protection against hostile drones in both battlefield and urban environments; and DropAir, a precision aerial delivery system. ParaZero's mission is to redefine the boundaries of aerial operations with intelligent, mission-ready systems that enhance safety, scalability, and security.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: KTOS), a technology company in defense, national security, and global markets, announced recently the grand opening of its new 55,000-square-foot state-of-the-art hypersonic and 'Other' system manufacturing and payload integration facility in Princess Anne, Maryland.

The advanced facility will significantly enhance Kratos' capabilities to support launch operations and hypersonic testing for the Multi-Service Advanced Capability Hypersonics Test Bed (MACH-TB) 2.0 program and other customers from agencies including the U.S. Navy, US Air Force, DARPA, and the Missile Defense Agency.

DISCLAIMER: MarketNewsUpdates.com (MNU) is a third party publisher and news dissemination service provider, which disseminates electronic information through multiple online media channels. MNU is NOT affiliated in any manner with any company mentioned herein. MNU and its affiliated companies are a news dissemination solutions provider and are NOT a registered broker/dealer/analyst/adviser, holds no investment licenses and may NOT sell, offer to sell or offer to buy any security. MNU'S market updates, news alerts and corporate profiles are NOT a solicitation or recommendation to buy, sell or hold securities. The material in this release is intended to be strictly informational and is NEVER to be construed or interpreted as research material. All readers are strongly urged to perform research and due diligence on their own and consult a licensed financial professional before considering any level of investing in stocks. All material included herein is republished content and details which were previously disseminated by the companies mentioned in this release. MNU is not liable for any investment decisions by its readers or subscribers. Investors are cautioned that they may lose all or a portion of their investment when investing in stocks. This press release was distributed on behalf of VisionWave Holdings, Inc. For current services performed MNU was compensated forty nine hundred dollars for news coverage of the current press releases issued by VisionWave Holdings, Inc. by the Company. MNU HOLDS NO SHARES OF ANY COMPANY NAMED IN THIS RELEASE.

This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. "Forward-looking statements" describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may", "future", "plan" or "planned", "will" or "should", "expected," "anticipates", "draft", "eventually" or "projected". You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, and other risks identified in a company's annual report on Form 10-K or 10-KSB and other filings made by such company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should consider these factors in evaluating the forward-looking statements included herein, and not place undue reliance on such statements. The forward-looking statements in this release are made as of the date hereof and MNU undertakes no obligation to update such statements.

Contact Information:

Media Contact email: [email protected] +1(561) 486-1799

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2852558/5718788/Market_News_Updates_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Market News Updates