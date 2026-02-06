Multi-Billion-Dollar VRU Detection Market Unlocking New Growth Opportunities

Advanced radar-based safety technology gains traction across automotive and smart-city markets

NEW YORK, Feb. 6, 2026 /CNW/ -- Market News Updates News Commentary - The Vulnerable Road User (VRU) RF sensing platform market is gaining momentum as road safety becomes a top priority for governments, automakers, and smart-city developers. These platforms use radio-frequency technologies like radar and mmWave sensing to detect pedestrians, cyclists, and other at-risk road users--often performing better than cameras in poor weather or low-light conditions. As vehicles become more automated and cities invest in smarter infrastructure, RF-based VRU sensing is increasingly viewed as a must-have safety layer rather than a nice-to-have feature. Active Companies to keep a close eye on include: VisionWave Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: VWAV), Arbe Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ: ARBE), Texas Instruments (NASDAQ: TXN), NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ: NXPI) and Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADI).

From a market standpoint, the numbers point to a strong growth runway. The global VRU detection market was valued at approximately $2.1 billion in 2024 and is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of nearly 14%, reaching over $6 billion by 2033. RF-enabled sensing platforms are expected to capture an expanding share of this market as regulators push for improved pedestrian and cyclist safety and OEMs adopt more advanced ADAS and sensor-fusion solutions. This growth is being driven by stricter safety standards, rising urban density, and increased spending on intelligent transportation systems.

Looking ahead to 2026 and beyond, RF-based VRU sensing platforms are positioned to benefit from both automotive and infrastructure spending cycles. Automakers are integrating more radar-heavy safety stacks, while cities are deploying RF sensors at intersections, crosswalks, and high-risk zones. For investors, this market offers exposure to long-term safety mandates, recurring platform upgrades, and cross-sector adoption--creating a compelling opportunity within the broader smart mobility and automotive safety ecosystem.

VisionWave (NASDAQ: VWAV) Announces Successful Live Demonstration of SaverOne's (NASDAQ: SVRE) RF-Based VRU Platform - VisionWave Holdings Inc. ($VWAV) ("VisionWave" or the "Company") today announced a successful live demonstration of SaverOne's proprietary Vulnerable Road User (VRU) radio-frequency (RF) sensing platform, conducted in Italy before a leading global commercial vehicle manufacturer.

The demonstration provided a real-world illustration of the platform's ability to detect and alert drivers to human presence and movement in complex, dynamic, and visually challenged environments.

A Demonstration That Speaks for Itself:

https://youtu.be/haiv5zlXeeY?si=avcsit8JM1mEje6R

https://youtu.be/N4tmkFhxGU0?si=U7K-MeqMky-HZlrr

https://youtu.be/60bMQYA9hkQ?si=PWey_6oBP5sZdH-l

Conducted on a controlled, the demonstration placed the SaverOne VRU platform into a moving vehicle scenario designed to replicate real driving conditions showing its ability to detect pedestrians in different non line of sight scenarios including at night:

System Engagement: As the vehicle began moving, the VRU system activated seamlessly, continuously scanning the environment in real time.

Early Human Detection: Moments later, the system identified a nearby pedestrian, and will display visual indicator on the central screen of the vehicle accompanied by an audible alert, signaling awareness before any visible danger appeared.

Escalation to Imminent Risk: As the vehicle progressed, the alert will be escalated to a red warning indicator, flagging a potential collision risk as a pedestrian is crossing into the vehicle's projected path.

Challenging Conditions: The test unfolded the ability to detect 2 pedestrians hidden by 2 different cars and also at a total darkness conditions, -- a setting intentionally chosen to stress the system under real-world complexity.

The sequence illustrated how RF-based sensing can provide earlier, actionable awareness, offering drivers critical reaction time in scenarios where conventional camera, radar, or LiDAR systems may be constrained by line-of-sight limitations or adverse conditions.

Seeing Beyond What Cameras Can See - As previously disclosed, VisionWave and SaverOne have entered into a strategic exchange agreement under which VisionWave may, upon achievement of specified milestones, regulatory approvals, and other closing conditions, acquire up to approximately 51% of SaverOne on a fully diluted basis.

Unlike traditional ADAS solutions that depend on direct visual input, SaverOne's VRU platform is designed to detect and localize vulnerable road users even when they are obscured, concealed, or outside direct line-of-sight -- including in adverse weather, urban clutter, or visually degraded environments.

By analyzing RF interactions associated with mobile devices carried by pedestrians and other road users, the system enables earlier detection and trajectory assessment, potentially providing earlier detection and trajectory assessment in certain conditions.

From Road Safety to Broader Operational Awareness - While initially developed to enhance automotive safety and urban mobility, VisionWave is evaluating whether the underlying RF detection architecture may have relevance far beyond the road.

The Company is evaluating applications across transportation, infrastructure, and security environments where visibility is limited or unreliable. In parallel, VisionWave is exploring potential applications in defense and security contexts, including deployment on unmanned aerial systems (UAS), unmanned ground vehicles (UGVs), and fixed installations, where RF-based sensing may assist in detecting and tracking human movement behind terrain, structures, or other obstacles (subject to further development, testing, and validation). Continued… Read this full release and additional news for VWAV by visiting: https://finance.yahoo.com/quote/VWAV/news/

Other recent developments in the tech industries of note include:

Arbe Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ: ARBE), a global leader in perception radar solutions, announced recently that it is combining Arbe's leading radar technology, with NVIDIA accelerated computing, creating an advanced platform for AI-based perception for hands-off and eyes-off driving. For the first time, at CES 2026 Arbe will showcase its automotive-grade radar system and demonstrate its readiness for integration with complete perception stacks.

The automotive-grade radar delivers unprecedented detection density, a raw point cloud of over 20,000 detections per frame, generated by a channel array of 2,304 channels, providing a rich foundation that enables systems to run advanced perception and AI algorithms. The combination of Arbe's affordable, high-performance radar solution and NVIDIA's powerful computing is democratizing autonomous technology, making advanced perception accessible, reliable and cost-effective.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ: TXN), a global semiconductor company that designs, manufactures and sells analog and embedded processing chips, and Silicon Labs (SLAB), a leader in secure, intelligent wireless technology, announced they have signed a definitive agreement under which Texas Instruments will acquire Silicon Labs for $231.00 per share in an all-cash transaction, representing a total enterprise value of approximately $7.5 billion.

The acquisition will create a global leader in embedded wireless connectivity solutions by combining Silicon Labs' strong portfolio and expertise in mixed signal solutions with Texas Instruments' leading analog and embedded processing portfolio and internally owned technology and manufacturing capabilities. The combined company will accelerate growth by better serving existing and new customers through enhanced innovation and market access.

Origin℠ AI, the inventors of AI Sensing℠, recently announced a strategic collaboration with NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ: NXPI), the trusted supplier for innovative solutions in industrial and IoT markets, to embed Origin's award-winning WiFi Sensing software directly into NXP's i.MX 9 applications processors and wireless tri-radio chipsets. This endeavor fast-tracks the deployment of intelligent motion sensing into smart home devices, opening the door for powerful new services across home automation, security and energy management.

NXP is committed to enabling customers with innovative system solutions to make the connected world better, safer and more secure, making the i.MX 9 applications processors and tri-radio processors a natural foundation for Origin's software to scale quickly and efficiently. By optimizing Origin AI's sensing stack directly at the chipset level, this relationship empowers customers to launch new products without redesigning hardware, significantly shortening time to market and simplifying development.

Sense, a leader in grid edge intelligence, recently announced it has received a strategic investment from Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADI), a global semiconductor leader that bridges the physical and digital worlds to enable breakthroughs at the Intelligent Edge. This new investment enables further development of grid edge intelligence and management solutions for grid operators.

Redefining the future of intelligent systems by evolving from a component supplier into a trusted provider of complete solutions and actionable insights for grid solutions, ADI is the ideal partner for developing the grid edge processing necessary for the energy transition. Together, the companies will work with smart meter developers and others in the energy industry to accelerate the adoption of high-performance data and computation capabilities to enable a smarter grid.

