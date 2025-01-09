Software Defined Automation Awarded Frost & Sullivan's 2024 Global Entrepreneurial Company of the Year Award for Pioneering Industrial DevOps Solutions

Software Defined Automation's platform bridges industrial automation gaps by providing a unified, cloud-based solution that integrates vendor-specific tools, accelerates workflows, and improves system security and performance.

SAN ANTONIO, Jan. 9, 2025 /CNW/ -- Frost & Sullivan recently researched the global software-centric automation industry and, based on its findings, recognizes Software Defined Automation (SDA) with the Global Entrepreneurial Company of the Year Award. SDA empowers automation engineers to streamline the management of industrial control systems, offering innovative solutions such as automated backup, PLC code version control, browser-based engineering, secure remote access, and artificial intelligence (AI)-generated code documentation.

SDA's platform allows engineers to manage automation processes from anywhere in the world on any device through a single, browser-based interface. It further integrates multiple functionalities such as real-time troubleshooting, remote access, and easy data recovery. On top of it is a sophisticated role-based access management system that provides control down to individual PLCs and users and enables integration with common enterprise directory services. These efficiency- and security-enhancing features significantly reduce the workload for its users and make SDA's solutions stand out in the global software-centric automation industry.

The company also leverages sophisticated technologies like cloud computing and AI to improve operational efficiency continuously. Its advanced tools, such as version control for programmable logic controllers (PLCs) and virtual PLC management (vPLC), give automation engineers in manufacturing environments as well as machine builders the flexibility to scale operations and enhance security, all while reducing downtime and operational costs. This way, SDA ensures businesses can overcome the traditional barriers posed by legacy systems and hardware, driving their shift toward more software-centric, efficient industrial operations.

"Frost & Sullivan applauds SDA for its focus on practical features for automation engineers, promoting efficiency gains and emphasizing reliable, secure storage. SDA's comprehensive product suite significantly streamlines workflows and transforms how manufacturing companies manage their automation strategies," said Agustin Fabris, industry analyst at Frost & Sullivan.

SDA strongly emphasizes data security and access management. Its platform integrates advanced security measures, such as encrypted communications and detailed user activity logging, to ensure that all interactions with PLCs are safely stored. SDA's system does not require a substantial local software footprint and therefore can reduce the roll-out time across multiple factories from years to weeks.

SDA's platform goes beyond traditional security measures by offering fine-grained access management tools that simplify the day-to-day operations of industrial teams. Engineers can manage PLCs remotely, reducing the need for physical presence while ensuring that all access and actions are thoroughly tracked. This level of control, combined with the ability to deploy updates and securely roll back to previous versions, makes SDA an essential partner for businesses looking to modernize their automation infrastructure without compromising on security.

"Frost & Sullivan commends SDA for its focus on data security, controllability, and access management, showcasing its dedication to robust security practices and comprehensive operational technology (OT) management capabilities," noted Rubini Kamal, best practices research analyst.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that demonstrates excellence in devising a strong growth strategy and robustly implementing it. The recipient has shown strength in terms of innovation in products and technologies, leadership in customer value, and speed in response to market needs. The award looks at the emerging market players in the industry and recognizes their best practices that are positioned for future growth excellence.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in various regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About Software Defined Automation

Founded by manufacturing, industrial software, and cloud experts, Software Defined Automation envisions a future where PLC management and development is simple, secure, and efficient, so that factories can increase uptime, reduce mean time to recover, and maximize the productivity of their assets. The company is headquartered in Boston. For more information, visit www.softwaredefinedautomation.io .

